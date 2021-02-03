Photographer chops Leica M-mount camera to create sculpture

Highlights Photographer based in Singapore chopped Leica M6 to turn it into a piece of art.

The sculpture of Leica M6 showcases its 'blow up' version.

Photographer also created a few study models of chopped Leica M6 using plaster.

An award-winning photographer, Fabian Oefner, has been working on a project called Heisenberg Objekt No. III. As part of the project, Oefner has created a unique sculpture out of Leica M-mount camera. The Singaporean photographer chopped Leica M6 to turn it into a piece of art.

Leica M6 is an old rangefinder camera which was manufactured by the company from 1984 to 2002. First noted by PetaPixel, Heisenberg Objekt No. III is all about showcasing Leica's vintage camera in its exploded version.

Oefner is popular for taking photographs of various things with a 'blow up' perspective. In the same way, the artist has created a sculpture out of Leica M6 which flies into pieces. The photographer has done so with other vintage cameras as well in the past.

To turn Leica M6 into a sculpture, Oefner enclosed the camera into a block of resin. The photographer later used a bandsaw to cut the block into slices. Oefner then arranged all the elements into a 'blow up' view. Look below:

Image Credits: Fabian Oefner/ Heisenberg Objekt No. III

"When you look at the Heisenberg Objekt No. 03 from a distance, you can easily identify the object. However, if you start to get closer to observe its inner workings, the shape of the object starts to get distorted and vanishes completely. As an observer you are never able to observe the object as a whole and its inner workings simultaneously. The more accurately you see one view, the less clearly you see the other. The sculpture is an artistic equivalent of the Heisenberg uncertainty principle," Oefner writes.

Oefner also created a few study models of chopped Leica M6 using plaster. Look below: