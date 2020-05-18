Pixel 4a: From price to features, everything we know about Google's next smartphone

Highlights Google Pixel 4a is expected to be launched next month

The Pixel 4a is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset

The phone could be more affordable than the Pixel 3a

The Pixel 4a is expected to be the next big smartphone from the house of Google. The smartphone is tipped to be launched next month, and ahead of its release, there has been a lot of chatter about the specifications, features and design of Google's phone for budget-friendly buyers.

The device will be the successor to Google's best selling smartphone, the Pixel 3a and could be modeled on the Pixel 4 in terms of design and much of the specs. However, there will be key differences that will help set the budget offering apart from the flagship Pixel 4.

Thanks to the leaks and rumors which have been coming in steadily over the past few weeks, we already a lot about the device. Let's take a look at the available information to find out what the Pixel 4a could be like upon its launch.

Pixel 4a: Expected price

The Google Pixel 4a has long been rumoured to come bearing a price tag that's similar to last year's Pixel 3a. However, new information has emerged which claims the device could start retail for much less, with a $299 price tag now being tipped for the Pixel 4a.

The information comes courtesy of 9to5Google, which citing its sources claims that the Pixel 4a could cost less than the cheapest iPhone. The report claims that the Pixel 4a will be available at $349 for the 128GB variant, with a 64GB variant also possible for just $299. This is sure to make the Pixel 4a quite popular with buyers as the price would make it one of the most affordable mid-segment smartphones in the market.

Google Pixel 4a: What the design could be like

Ahead of the Pixel 4a's launch, we seen the phone being leaked a number of times. The recent leaks, including a hands on video of the phone, leaked live images have revealed in detail the Pixel 4a's design.

They show that the Pixel 4a could come with curved edges with thin bezels on it. It is tipped to get a punch-hole design on the display with a single front-facing camera. The back has a squarish camera bump with a single camera and an LED flash, positioned diagonally inside the module. At the center of the smartphone is a circular fingerprint sensor, leading us to believe that Google might skip face unlock on the Pixel 4a.

Pixel 4a: What could be under the hood?

As far as specs go, there is consesus amongst the leaks that have come out to date about the phone. All of them claim the Pixel 4a could be powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is likely to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixel and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

To keep the phone running, Google is tipped to equip the Pixel 4a with a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W USB Type-C fast charging. However, the phone will miss out on wireless charging.

Pixel 4a: Features

The Pixel 4a is also expected to be a feature rich phone. However, the phone is tipped to not come with Face Unlock feature. Instead, the phone could instead just go for a capacitive fingerprint scanner at the back. If this happens, it will all but mean that the phone will skip on Face Unlock tech.

But on the other hand, it should get the Now Playing feature and the new Google Assistant. And considering it's a Pixel smartphone, Google should also bring some of its most loved camera features to the device.