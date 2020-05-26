Pixel 4A: Why Google's upcoming mid-range phone could be a winner

Highlights Google Pixel 4a could start retail for as low as $299

The Pixel 4a is tipped to come running a Snapdragon 730 SoC

Pixel 4a is expected to get a single camera at the back

Depending on the leak of your choice, we could be days to weeks away from the launch of Google's upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 4a. Expected to be the next big release from the house of Google, this successor of the popular Pixel 3a is believed to take on the likes of the iPhone SE (2020), OnePlus 8, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite upon its eventual launch.

Ahead of the phone's release, we've seen a number of leaks reveal all there is to know about the device -- including its core specifications and even the price. The Google Pixel 4a has long been rumoured to come bearing a price tag that's similar to last year's Pixel 3a. However, barely a few days ago a new report emerged which claimed that the device could be priced at a more affordable price point than even Pixel 3a.

The information courtesy of 9to5Google claimed that the Pixel 4a could also cost less than the cheapest iPhone and will be available at $349 for the 128GB variant, with a 64GB variant also possible for just $299. In comparison, the Pixel 3a started at $399 (Rs 39,999 in India) which at the time ended up seeing it slotted in the upper-end of the mid-range segment.

While the Pixel 3a did good business and was received very well by buyers, the general perception was that the Pixel 4a was a tad overpriced, to begin with. However, Google now appears to be planning to remedy this, by bringing the Pixel 4a at a price point that's sure to be very aggressive for the market.

If the leak about the pricing is right and the Pixel 4a manages to bring the same kind of impressive camera and overall performance that the Pixel 3a offered, then it won't be too much of a surprise to see Google's new mid-range device becoming a hit across major markets such as the US, Europe, and even India.

Why Pixel 4a could be a winner?

While the price would definitely be the biggest factor behind any eventual victory for the Pixel 4a, its cameras and core hardware too should play a big part in helping it emerge as a winner.

In the last few weeks, the Pixel 4a has been leaked relentlessly, with information about the phone's design, specifications, cameras, and even the results of its benchmark tests leaking to the public. Only last week, benchmark results of the Pixel 4a had leaked online, painting a rather rosy picture for the upcoming device.

Tipped to come running the Snapdragon 730 SoC, the Pixel 4a was revealed to have achieved an impressive score in the Antutu benchmark, with its results claimed to be almost 70 per cent of the score achieved by the flagship Pixel 4, and also on par with the Google Pixel 3 XL.

Now considering that the former is a flagship handset and features a powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset, the Pixel 4a managing to clock up a score that's 70 per cent of the Pixel 4's is impressive, to say the least. Apart from this, the Pixel 4A is also said to pack some other interesting hardware with the device tipped to get 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage. The phone is likely to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The cameras set-up is also expected to be one of the better ones in the business, and much like the one on the Pixel 3a, could punch well above its weight. The Pixel 4a's photography performance will be powered by a single lens at the back of the phone consisting of a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.73 aperture lens and 1.4µm pixel size. At the front, there will be an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens and 1.14µm pixel size. Interestingly, this is the same sensor found on the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4, while the Sony IMX355 is the same primary front-facing camera sensor found on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a.

Suffice to say, all of this enclosed in a package that also promises a clutter-free stock Android experience and regular OS updates -- all at starting price of $299 or around Rs 30,000 in India -- could make for a blockbuster of a phone that will definitely give the likes of Apple, OnePlus and Samsung a good run for their money in this crucial segment of the smartphone market.