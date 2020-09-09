Pixel 5 tipped for September 25 launch: All you need to know

Highlights Pixel 5 is all set for a September 25 launch.

The Pixel 5 could first be launched in Germany.

The Pixel 5 will be powered by a SNpadragon 765G SoC.

It is no secret that Google plans to launch the Pixel 5 globally in the coming weeks. In fact, the company had revealed this much at its Pixel 4a launch earlier last month. However, now we appear to have an exact date of launch for the Pixel 5.

As per an internal document spotted by GSMArena, telecoms carrier Vodafone is preparing for the launch of the Pixel in 5 in Germany on September 25. While it serves as no confirmation, it does, however, serve as a strong hint that the launch of the Pixel 5 is just around the corner.

Interestingly, there's been no word on the pricing of the device, however, a previous leak has pegged the Pixel 5 to be priced at 629. If this indeed happens, it would result in the Pixel 5 ending up being $100 cheaper then the Pixel 4 was at launch.

As for the specifications of the PIxel 5, the Pixel 5 could include a 4,000mAh battery pack. There will be up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB Storage, with the smartphone being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

As for the other specs, previous leaks have revealed the Google Pixel 5's screen could be around 5.8-inches in size. The display is expected to run at 90Hz, which will bring it on par with a number of flagships in the market. There are also suggestions of the Pixel 5 getting the slightly more powerful Snapdragon 768G SoC.

It is said the Google Pixel 5 could be made available in green and black color upon launch. Further, it is said that the Pixel 4a 5G will also be put up for sale on the same day in a single black colour variant. However, another white color variant of the Pixel 4A 5G is being tipped for October availability.

But these announcements will not make a difference for the fans of the Pixel range in India. Before we start getting too excited about it, it would be prudent to know that the phones will not be making their way to the Indian market. Google has also announced that it won't be launching the Pixel 4a 5G or the Pixel 5 in the country. Instead, only the Pixel 4a 4G variant will be launched in India later in October this year.