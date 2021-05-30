Pixel 6 may sport a gimbal-like video stabilisation feature, new details emerge

Highlights The Google Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, whereas the Pro model will have a 6.67-inch QHD+ display.

The Google Pixel 6 series will likely feature gimbal-like steady camera mode and a big Samsung sensor.

The flagship smartphones are expected to employ in-house Whitechapel chipset instead of Qualcomm or Mediatek processors.

In the past few weeks, leaks and reports of the Google Pixel 6 have been piling up. Twitter user @FrontTron recently posted a tweet, hinting that the Google Pixel 6 will come equipped with an embedded gimbal camera that provides much better image stabilisation when capturing video and pictures.

But that's not all, a separate statement by Twitter user @UniverseIce seems to hint that the aforementioned smartphone will most likely come equipped with a Samsung 50MP ISOCELL sensor as the main camera.

The recently leaked renders showed the Pixel 6 would get dual-rear cameras, a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, and a 5,000 mAh battery. But high refresh rate panels caused problems for some companies last year, including OnePlus and Samsung's Galaxy S20FE, which had touch-input issues. The Pro model is said to come with a 6.67-inch QHD+ flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cut-out.

The in-house Whitechapel chipset is said to be on similar lines as the Snapdragon 870, and Google is tipped to rely on machine learning to match the performance with other chipsets. We should know more details about the Pixel series going forward.

According to the leaked results of the Pixel 6 Performance Verification Test (PVT) unit, Google's Whitechapel chip runs about as fast as the Snapdragon 870. The Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9 are equipped with Snapdragon 888.

Google announced during their flagship Google IO 2021 that Android 12 will be having a new Material You feature. It will enable users to choose a colour for the OS interface that would apply to all apps installed. And the said skinning option for apps would only be available on Pixel phones.

Google's flagship phone will be carrying a new tri-tone colour design. The colour combinations to expect are champagne gold-black-orange, champagne gold-black-gold, white-black-orange.

Another feature that would be exclusive on Pixel phones is the translation of any text on your phone. However, the much-rumoured under-screen camera will not yet be available on the upcoming flagship; it could, instead, be available for Pixel 7. Leaks have shown that Pixel 6 still kept the punch-hole camera.

Google finally seems to be taking its smartphone seriously as it has announced several exclusive Android features to the Pixel line. The Silicon Valley tech giant is now flexing its power over upcoming competitor's products like Samsung's Galaxy S22.