Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launch: Specs, features, design, India price and everything we know

Highlights Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro may launch in October.

An in-house chipset may power these smartphones.

The Pixel 6 Pro is supposed to feature a tertiary camera.

The Google Pixel smartphones might never have hit huge sales numbers, but they always seem to be in the news. Even though the upcoming Pixel 6 is a few months away from the launch, leaks around the same keep popping up at a frequent pace.

Now a fresh leak suggests that the upcoming Pixel 6 might be in for a big design change. We know that Google is not afraid of design changes but what we are seeing is a completely new design for the Pixel 6. The tipster gave us an exclusive look at the first Pixel 6 renders on his youtube channel. To our surprise, he showcased two devices, the standard Pixel 6 and a bigger Pixel 6 Pro.

We will be talking about the design of both these devices in detail, and the specs revealed in previous leaks. So please keep reading to find out everything we know so far about the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs and features

--While leaks around the upcoming Pixel 6 series were popping up at frequent intervals, however, we had not seen any concrete leak around the design up until now. Thanks to Jon Prosser's YouTube video, we now know that Pixel 6 will undergo a major design change.

--Google has been traditionally bringing the bigger Pixel under the XL moniker. However, that may not be the case this time around. The tipster says that the bigger Pixel will be called Pixel 6 Pro. To remind you, we did not see a Pixel 5 XL last year, but it seems like the brand is reconsidering the idea of a bigger Pixel.

Photo Credit- Jon Prosser and Ian Zelbo, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro renders

--Now, design changes suggested by the renders are pretty significant. The rear of the Pixel 6 appears to have a thick black bar that stretches to the full width of the device. This camera module seems to be highly elevated, which is so unlike Pixel. We have seen no significant camera bumps on previous Pixel devices, so it's hard to digest so as to what forced Google to go this way. That being said, these are just early renders, so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

--Besides this, we can see a dual-tone finish on the rear, the YouTuber also showcased a different variant of the Pixel 6 in a "champagne type polished finish", as he described it be. He went on to say that this could be a premium Pixel 6 that will be sold at a much higher price.

Photo Credit- Jon Prosser and Ian Zelbo, Pixel 6 Pro in a polished finish

--On the front, the device gets an almost bezel-less display with a small punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. A couple of months ago, 9to5Google discovered some interesting facts about the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 6. The report suggested that these devices will come with a smaller punch-hole camera. Besides this, the report hints towards a change in the front camera's positioning, which is expected to move to the centre, which is in line with the renders available now. Another big change is the inclusion of a tertiary camera, but that seems to be exclusive to the Pixel 6 Pro.

--A couple of months ago, Google's Mobile hardware roadmap surfaced online, revealing a few things about the upcoming Pixel 6. The leaked document revealed three codenames - "raven," "oriole," and "passport.". We expect the first two, i.e. "raven" and "oriole", to be Pixel 6 models, whereas "passport" could be the mysterious Pixel Foldable.

--The Developer Preview for Android 12 has revealed some of the key Pixel 6 features. A developer spotted the 'UdfpsControllerGoogle' in code from the second Android 12 developer preview. 'Udfps' in that stands for under-display fingerprint scanner, this was mentioned as a part of the com.google.android.systemui path, which suggests that the feature is being developed for a Pixel phone. Finally, leaving us with some concrete evidence about the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner on the upcoming Pixel 6 models.

--We have also heard the Pixel 6 series may feature 120Hz high refresh rate OLED displays as seen on other high-end Android smartphones.

--But that's not the end, there's more to this story, Google is also working on an in-house chipset. The chipset codenamed Whitechapel is being developed by Samsung. Hence, it is expected to have some similarities with Samsung's Exynos chipsets. As per the report, the chipset is being referred to as 'GS101' with GS being the abbreviation of "Google Silicon".

--Another report suggests that the upcoming Google chip will have an octa-core ARM CPU with two Cortex-A78 plus two Cortex-A76 and four Cortex-A55 cores. This will be coupled with ARM Mali GPU and be fabricated on Samsung's 5nm manufacturing process.

--Finally, talking about the most important feature on Pixel smartphones, the cameras. Courtesy of the freshly leaked renders, we know that the bigger and taller Pixel 6 Pro may feature a triple rear camera setup for the first time. Whereas the standard Pixel 6 will ship with dual rear cameras. Currently, there's no information about the specs of the camera sensors, and we will keep you posted if anything pops up around the same.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launch

Recent leaks suggest that the Pixel 6 lineup will only appear in the Second half of 2021. We do not have any date yet, however, keeping the previous launch trends in mind, we expect the Pixel 6 series to arrive somewhere in October 2021. Also, it's unlikely that the smartphone will be launched in India. As Google previously said that Pixel 5a would only be available in the US and Japan. Now that mid-range Pixel is not coming to India, there's barely any chance of Pixel 6's arrival. Also, it's worth noting, Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 never came to India.

Google Pixel 6, Google 6 Pro India price

Much like the launch date, there's no information around the pricing of the upcoming Pixel 6 models. However, keeping the expected changes in mind, we predict a considerable increase in the pricing of Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Pixel 6 may ship at a starting price of Rs 55,000, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro at Rs 65,000.