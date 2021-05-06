Pixel 6 spotted with Google's own Whitechapel chipset reference yet again

Highlights Google has been hinted at using its own processors for its upcoming smartphones this year.

Likely to be named Pixel 6, the flagship device will come equipped with the Google processor.

References to both the chipset and the phone were recently made public online by a Googler.

The next iteration of Google Pixel has long been hinted to come with company's own chipset. Known internally as the Google Silicon chip, the processor has now been pretty much confirmed to appear in the Google phone due to launch later this year.

The confirmation, just as before, comes through a source code spotted in Android. Several keywords were seen in the code, including repeated mention of the "Whitechapel" chipset, which is the codename for the Google Silicon processor.

As spotted by 9to5Google, recent comments to a code change on Google's Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repeatedly mention "Whitechapel," "GS101," and "P21." This hints at the presence of the aforementioned processor on device codenamed P21.

It is believed that the P21 here stands for Pixel 2021 variant, which is expected to be launched as the Pixel 6 later this year. Similarly, GS101 refers to the Google Silicon chip that will power the phone.

The discovery strongly hints at the presence of a custom Whitechapel chipset on the Pixel 6. This, however, is not the first indication of its kind.

Similar references to the Whitechapel chipset have been spotted on Android codes in the past. With the repeated confirmation, Google seems almost ready with the device, encouraging the developers to frame their codes around the same.

Google has been hinting at working on its own processors since last year, when CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned of "investments" in the hardware space during an earnings call. A year on, several developments by Google have made references to the Whitechapel.

Other than the chipset, Google is also testing support for Android 12's UWB API on "raven." Raven is one of the code names for the GS101-powered next-gen Pixels, believed to be part of the Pixel 6 family.

UWB is short-range, wireless connectivity options like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi that operates at very high frequencies and enables devices to capture highly accurate spatial and directional data. The feature will hence allow Pixel phones to connect to other Google ecosystem devices easily and seamlessly.