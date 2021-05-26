PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders on May 27 next, here are the websites with PS5 restock

Highlights PlayStation 5 will go on pre-orders on May 27.

PlayStation 5 restock is already here. The new-generation gaming console last went on pre-orders on May 17 after months of wait and will once again be up for grabs on Thursday, May 27. The next round of pre-orders will begin at 12 noon. At least two sellers have confirmed the new date for pre-orders. The PS5 restock will be available from the mentioned date on Sony Center official website ShopAtSC and Vijay Sales.

ShopAtSC has also confirmed that the units will start reaching the customers after June 7 but, a delay is expected due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. The next-gen console by Sony comes in two models: Standard Edition and Digital Edition. The ShopAtSC website doesn't mention anything about the availability of the Digital Edition and Vijay Sales has also confirmed that it will only sell the Standard Edition for now.

"We are delighted to initiate the pre-booking of PS5 console and deliver it to consumers by ensuring compliance with all the safety protocols amid the lockdown. The product is short in stock while its demand is skyrocketing in the market. There are high chances for it to go out of stock within a few minutes. Hence, we would suggest all the fans gear up and be ready to grab it as soon as the pre-booking goes live," Karan Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales said.

The console has previously gone on pre-orders on multiple platforms like Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card and Reliance Digital. They are yet to list the May 27 pre-orders but the console should available on at least some of them.

It is worth mentioning that the PS5 has remained in limited stock since being launched last year. It went on pre-orders in India for the first time in February this year before being available again on May 17. The console went out of stock within seconds on both occasions. There is a high chance that there is similar demand for the gaming device even this time.

As for the price, the standard edition of PS5 will be available at Rs 49,990 while the Digital Edition will be up for grabs at Rs 39,990.