Poco F1 users can get Rs 7,000 buyback discount on the purchase of Poco X3 Pro, here is how

Poco launched its latest offerings in India late last month in the form of the Poco X3 Pro. Known for its aggressive pricing, the company introduced the new device at a starting price of Rs 18,999. Not even a week into the launch, it has now put up an exciting offer for the existing Poco owners to upgrade to the new device.

Poco is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 on the Poco X3 Pro to the owners of Poco F1. This means the existing users of Poco F1 can exchange their device for the new Poco X3 Pro and avail of a discount on the upgrade.

In addition to the exchange discount, Poco offers a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1000 to the users of ICICI Bank credit cards for the purchase. The combined deals will effectively bring down the new Poco X3 Pro price to Rs 10,999 for the 6GB/ 128GB variant.

Similarly, clubbing the discounts on the premium variant with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage will bring its price down to Rs 12,999 from the original price of Rs 20,999. The offers will be available on the purchase of the smartphones through Flipkart.

Poco will be putting up the offers on the Poco X3 Pro as it is made available for sale, starting at noon on April 6.

Poco X3 Pro Specifications

The Poco X3 Pro comes as the first device in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. An upgrade to the Poco X3 launched last year, the X3 Pro is available in two memory options mentioned above and runs Android 11 based MIUI 12.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and 450 nits of brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

For the optics, the Poco X3 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the back that features a 48-megapixel primary lens with PDAF, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The device is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It is claimed to charge from 0 to 59 per cent in 30 minutes and from 0 to 100 per cent in 59 minutes. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone will be available in Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze colour options upon its sale.