Poco F2 and more Poco phones seemingly confirmed for 2020 launch as company announces start of Poco Season 2

Highlights Poco F2 looks closer to becoming reality as company has announced Poco Season 2

The Poco F2 could be launched alongside other Poco phones this year

The smartphones are expected to sport flagship like specs at an aggressive price point

Xiaomi's sub-brand Pocophone recently metamorphosed into an independent entity and it appears its first order of business will be to launch not just the Poco F2, but a number of other Pocophone branded smartphones along with it.

The company had launched its first smartphone in 2018. Back then, the Poco F1 was introduced in the country as a value for money device flaunting flagship-like specs. However, despite its success, we have not seen the company launch a successor to the Poco F1 after that.

But recently leaks have claimed the Poco F2 could soon become a reality. And now, this looks more possible than ever. While the company hasn't outrightly said it would be launching the Poco F2, it has done one better, by announcing that Poco Season 2 is coming soon, which could very likely be a hint at the company launching not one, but a number of Poco phones this year.

#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM

Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

The company did so via a pair of tweets, one of which included an open letter to fans, thanking them for their support and promising more details later today.

It is again interesting to note that there wasn't any mention of the Poco F2. Instead, the tweets stressed on hyping up Poco Season 2. This insistence of the company could only be read as the brand looking to expand in 2020 by unveiling more than one smartphone in the market this year.

For now, however, we can only wait to see the company drop some more hints. But if you can't, we have some information for you. Earlier, we've seen leaked images of what is tipped to be the upcoming Poco F2 Lite. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. The leaked images of this smartphone feature a display with a waterdrop notch.

The suggestion is the Poco F2 Lite could run on Android 10 out of the box that could be cloaked under Poco's own skin that it's said to be developing.

There have also been reports about the Poco F2, which to be honest could just be rebranded Redmi K30. It could as such be a 4G-powered device with the 730G processor, 6GB to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of expandable storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.