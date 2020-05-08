Poco F2 Pro launch date confirmed by company, price and colour variants leaked

Highlights Poco F2 Pro is set for being launched globally on May 12

The Poco F2 Pro could be a rebrand of the Redmi K30 Pro

The smartphone could come in two RAM and storage variants

Poco F2 Pro has been in the news quite a lot lately, with reports hinting at an imminent launch for the phone. And now, it appears they weren't really far from the mark. In line with the recent leaks, the Poco F2 has now been confirmed by the company for a global launch on May 12.

After reports emerged of invites being shared with the media for a launch event in Madrid, Spain, Poco confirmed via its social media handles that the Poco F2 Pro will indeed be announced globally on the day. Sharing the news via a teaser from its Twitter handle, the company announced that Poco is back -- a hint at the launch of a new Poco device.

The confirmation by the company came after tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore claimed in a tweet that the phone's launch will be held in Madrid, Spain at 2pm local time on May 12. Ahead of the launch, 91Mobiles has also leaked the colour variants and price details of the phone.

Terming the Poco F2 Pro as a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro, the publication has claimed that the phone will be priced at EUR 570, which translates to roughly Rs 47,000 for the phone's 128GB storage variant. The publication further claims that it will be available in four colour options -- White, Purple, Grey, and Blue.

Previously, a leak by a Portugal tech site had also revealed that the phone will be available in two variants, with the entry-level 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant available for Euro 649, while the 8 GB RAM + 256GB storage variants of the POCO F2 Pro will be priced at Euro 749 euros in the Portuguese market.

In terms of specs, being a rebadged Redmi K30 Pro would see the Poco F2 Pro sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10 support, 180Hz touch response rate. The display will house no notch, with the phone instead of bringing a pop-module that will get a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

At the heart of the phone would be a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support and a vapour cooling chamber to keep the phone running cool. For optics, the Redmi K30 Pro will rely on a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. This will be placed alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing unit. The smartphone could bring with itself a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.