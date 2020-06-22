Poco F2 Pro may not launch in India, reveals C Manmohan

Highlights Poco might not launch its flagship model Poco F2 Pro in India anytime soon.

Poco might not launch its flagship model Poco F2 Pro in India anytime soon. Earlier in June, the company teased the arrival of a new phone on Twitter but that doesn't seem to be happening now. Poco General Manager C Manmohan has revealed in an interview that the Poco F2 Pro will not be launched in India.

In an interview with PhoneRadar, Manmohan revealed that a new device will be exclusively launched for Indian customers but that would not be the Poco F2 Pro. The device was launched in European markets last month.

Although Manmohan didn't specify the name of the model it is planning to launch in India, the speculations are rife that the company could launch the Poco M2 Pro in the country. It is also being speculated that the M2 Pro would be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Earlier, the Poco M2 Pro was listed on India's BIS certification website. It was first spotted by MySmartPrice, which claimed that the name of the device was not mentioned on the list but the model number M2003J6CI suggested that it could be M2 Pro. Poco is also planning to launch the Poco Pop Buds along with the upcoming smartphone. This would be the first audio device by the company.

Coming back to the Poco F2 Pro which was rumored to make its way to the Indian smartphone, the device was launched in Europe for EUR 499 ( approximately Rs. 41,500. The Poco F2 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It has very thin bezels with absolutely no cutouts for punch hole cameras as it comes with a pop-up selfie camera.

The Poco F2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset paired to UFS 3.1 type storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone also arrives with a liquid cooling system for improved performance. In terms of optics, the Poco F2 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor primary camera which is placed next to 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor. It features a 20-megapixel pop-up camera on the front.

The Poco F2 Pro runs on MIUI based on Android 10 out of the box. The device also comes with support for Wifi6 and Super Bluetooth.