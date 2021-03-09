Poco F3 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and what we know so far

Highlights Poco F3 smartphone may be a rebranded Redmi K40.

The smartphone is expected to ship with Snapdragon 870 SoC.

It may also feature a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Poco F1 was the first smartphone to launch under the Poco moniker. It brought a flagship processor in the form of Snapdragon 845 and a decent camera setup at a price that was hard to digest. While the Poco F1 successor, i.e. Poco F2, was launched in China, it never made it to Indian markets. Also, we now know for a fact that it will never make it to India. Poco is gearing up to launch the Poco F lineup's third iteration, i.e. Poco F3 in India.

As per the reports, Redmi K40 is expected to be rebranded as Poco F3 in Indian as well as global markets. Also, the device has been spotted on several certification websites, which hints that the device is on the cusp of a launch. Keeping that in mind, we decided to detail everything we know so far about the Poco F3.

Poco F3 specs and features

--Rumours around Redmi K40 to be rebranded as Poco F3 have been popping up for a very long time. But it's only now that we have got some concrete evidence about this upcoming smartphone's name. The Poco F3, aka Redmi K40, has been spotted on several certification websites, including US FCC and IMEI database. More recently, the device has also been spotted on the SIRIM certification website with model number M2012K11AG in Malaysia. This indicates that the Poco F3 Asia launch isn't too far away.

--Although the listing does not reveal the specifications of this device, we already know about it as the smartphone has already been launched in China as Redmi K40.

--As far as the design of the Poco F3 is concerned, we expect the device to follow the same design language as the Redmi K40, which is starkly different from what we have seen on the Poco F2.

--The Poco F3 should feature a pill-shaped camera module on the rear, as seen on Redmi K40. However, the Redmi logo will be replaced by a Poco moniker. Besides this, we may also see a few different colour options from what we have seen on the Redmi K40. On the front, the smartphone will get a small, centred punch-hole display.

--Moving forward, the Poco F3 will ship with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1800x2400 pixels). Besides this, it should use an E4 luminous panel built by Samsung, which saves battery life while being better with brightness and contrast levels. The same panel has also been used on the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11. In addition to that, the smartphone display will come with HDR10, MEMC and DCI-P3 colour gamut support. Also, it will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

--The Poco F3 is expected to share the same hardware as the Redmi K40. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC which is clocked at 3.2Ghz. Further, the chipset has support for all 5G and Wi-Fi 6 bands.

--Much like the Redmi K40, the Poco F3 should also ship in four RAM and storage variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

--In terms of optics, the Poco F3 is expected to ship with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel IMX582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the device may get a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies.

--Finally, the device would be powered by Android 11 with a Poco launcher on top. Moreover, it will get a 4520 mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

Poco F3 India launch

As mentioned before, the Poco F3 has been spotted on several certification websites. So we can predict the smartphone to launch in the coming weeks in India.

Poco F3 India price

Poco has a history of launching smartphones at an affordable price. Keeping that in mind, we can expect the device to be priced aggressively in Indian markets. The vanilla variant of the Redmi K40 has been priced at CNY 1999 (roughly Rs 23,000). Hence, we can predict the Poco F3 to launch at around the same price.