Poco F3 to be launched in global markets as rebranded Redmi K40, launch soon

Highlights Redmi K40 might be rebranded as Poco F3.

Redmi K40 was recently launched in China.

Poco F3 may launch in global markets soon.

After almost two years of wait, speculation and rumours, it is almost confirmed that we are unlikely to see the Poco F2. Instead, the smartphone maker is planning to rebrand the recently launched Redmi K40 and introduce it in global markets as the Poco F3. This has been suggested by documents on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) suggest. The documents show a phone with model number M2012K11AG, that is speculated to be of Redmi K40. The phone is also spotted on IMEI database which means that India launch of the new smartphone is also not that far.

According to the FCC listing, a smartphone with model number M2012K11AG has been seen with Poco F3 moniker. The same model number was also spotted on IMDA listing. The smartphone is tipped to come with 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, as per the listing. As both the listings have the same model number, there is a high chance that Xiaomi's Redmi K40 is rebranded as the Poco F3.

To recall, the Redmi K40 was launched in China last week along with the Pro model of the smartphone. Poco was initially part of Xiaomi but separated from the main company last year. However, both the companies still share resources and Poco has rebranded Xiaomi phones in the past too.

If the Redmi K40 is actually launched as the Poco F3, the latter will come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM options.

Redmi K40 features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chats.

The Poco F3 should come with similar camera specifications. It will be interesting to see if the smartphone maker is able to replicate the success it had achieved with the Poco F1 couple of years ago. The smartphone emerged as one of the best buys in the mid-range category.