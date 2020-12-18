Poco gaming laptop gets listed on BIS, likely to launch early next year

Highlights Poco looks to be working on a new gaming laptop.

The new Poco laptop has been listed on BIS.

Poco could be announced early next year.

Poco has had a fine run in India since going independent earlier in the year. Despite a difficult 2020, the company's sold millions of smartphones this year and now it could be looking to scale things up by expanding its product line-up.

As per leaks, the company is looking to launch a new range of laptops in the country. This is according to a new BIS listing which shows two new models of a Poco laptop with different battery rating. In fact, the models -- R15B02W and R14B02W -- have passed through the BIS certification process, hinting towards imminent launch.

As per the listing, the battery models are from POCO and Xiaomi, thereby hinting that the upcoming laptops from the POCO could be rebranded models. Apart from this, the listing does not reveal anything new, however, we expect to get more details in the coming weeks.

As per reports, the laptop could be a rebrand of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 laptop that was launched in China earlier this year. Considering Poco's history this year, it won't be a surprise if it launches its first laptop in the country as a rebrand of a laptop from an existing one from Xiaomi.

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. There's a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 81.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device also comes with up to 10th generation Core i7-10510U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 RAM.

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 also brings dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and the ports include two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 gets a 60WHr battery that and the keyboard is backlit.

While there's no word on the availability of the device, however, since the laptop has already been listed on BIS the launch of the laptop could be just around the corner. However, with the year ending in a few days, our expectation is we will only get to hear more about the device early next year.