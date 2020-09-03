Poco M2 confirmed for September 8 India launch, to come with water-drop notch display, big battery and more

Highlights Poco is all set to launch the Poco M2 in India.

The phone has been teased to be a Flipkart exclusive.

The device will be launched on September 8.

Phone maker Poco launched the Poco M2 Pro only a few months ago, and now the company is all set to launch its lite variant, the Poco M2, in India next week. Taking to its Twitter handle, Poco has revealed that it will be launching the phone on September 8 at 12 noon -- a day after the Poco X3 NFC makes its global debut.

The phone has been teased to be a Flipkart exclusive, with the e-commerce portal also sharing a teaser that suggests the device will focus on bringing with itself a big battery and screen. The teaser image also shows the phone will get a water-drop notch for the selfie camera. Apart from this, the teaser further promises the Poco M2 will capture "Epic HD Photos" and pack plenty of RAM.

While the company hasn't shared too many details about the device, it has revealed that the launch event will begin at 12pm on September 8. The event will be streamed across Poco India's social media platforms -- including its YouTube page and Twitter and Facebook profiles. The phone's pricing and availability for now remain a mystery. However, considering its a lite variant of the Poco M2 Pro, the pricing of the device should be more aggressive than the device.

Currently, there's no information about the internals of the device. However, its specs again are expected to be watered down from what was seen on the Poco M2 Pro. But from what we know, the Poco M2 will have a notched display, as seen in the teaser video.

Apart from this, the Poco M2 Pro can be expected to run on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10. This was the same software version as found on the Poco M2. The display on the device could be a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) panel with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone could come sporting an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. There could also be a quad-camera set-up on the device. However, the lenses may not be as powerful as seen on the Poco M2 Pro.