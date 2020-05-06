Poco M2 Pro coming to India soon: What could this phone be and when is it launching?

Highlights The Poco M2 Pro is listed for launch in India.

Poco could be launching it as its budget smartphone under Rs 10,000.

The Redmi Note 9 is also coming to India along with the Mi 10.

It was known that as soon as the lockdown is eased, smartphone companies will come out with new launches. That said, it was not expected of Poco to come out with a new phone but it's happening. Poco is said to be coming with a new smartphone belonging to a completely new series, the M series. It will be called the Poco M2 Pro and it may launch sooner than you expect, i.e. before the Poco F2 Pro in Europe.

According to a recent report from MySmartPrice, the Poco M2 Pro is coming out in a couple of weeks. The phone has been listed on Xiaomi India's website, thereby hinting at an imminent launch. None of the specifications are known about this handset but leaked documents uncovered by tipster Ishan Agarwal show the SAR ratings of the device. Poco is yet to throw up a teaser for the same and there's almost no idea as to what could this device cost.

Based on some previous leaks and rumours, it seems that the Poco M2 Pro could be a budget smartphone sitting under the Poco X2. The Poco M series could take on the Samsung Galaxy M series of phones in India and it may focus on essentials that matter the most to budget smartphone buyers, i.e. big battery, massive display and quad cameras.

Previously, reports of a new Poco device surfaced, suggesting an affordable model with a LCD display. Another Xiaomi device was spotted in China bearing a striking resemblance to the Poco X2, having a same quad camera setup with a circular design and a plastic back finished in a shade of purple.

It seems that Poco maybe looking to have a smartphone that directly competes with the likes of Realme's upcoming Narzo series. The M2 Pro could end up starting under Rs 10,000 easily and as it seems, it could also take on the Redmi Note 9. Hence, we can expect the specifications to be similar to the Redmi Note 9 but Poco may end up relying on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset instead of a MediaTek chipset.

Along with the Poco M2 Pro, the listing on Xiaomi India's website also confirms the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is slated for launch on May 8. The Redmi Note 9 is also listed for India, meaning that it could launch in the next few weeks. The Redmi Note 9 was announced in Europe a few days ago, complete with quad-cameras, a big 5020mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.