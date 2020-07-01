Poco M2 Pro confirmed for July 7 India launch, to be a Flipkart exclusive

Highlights Poco M2 Pro is launching in India on July 7

The new Poco smartphone will be a Flipkart exclusive

The Poco M2 Pro could get fast charging support and big battery

One of India's most popular phonemakers, Poco, is all set to launch a new smartphone in India next week. However, the device isn't the one that many of us were expecting to be launched in the country.

As opposed to the expectations of the company first launching the Poco F2 Pro in India, it has now sent out invites announcing the launch of the Poco M2 Pro. The company has confirmed that it will launch the phone on July 7. The information was first revealed by the company via its official Twitter handle, with the brand also sharing the media invite for the launch shortly after.

"For all those who were on the edge of their seat. It's time to #FeelTheSurge with the #POCOM2Pro. Arriving on July 7th @ 12 PM," read the invite. As the invite shows, the smartphone will be launched at an event which will kickstart at 12pm on July 7. It also reveals that the smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Apart from this, there is little else that it reveals about the phone, however, there are a few things that it does give away. The Poco M2 Pro appears to bring a Xiaomi Redmi 9 Pro like design. There will be four cameras on the back inside a square-shaped module with an LED flash placed beneath it.

Earlier, the phone had been listed on the Indian certification website, BIS. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma had spotted the listing first, and shared the information of about the phone.

The upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Earlier there was speculation os it housing a MediaTek Dimesnity 820 SoC, but latest reports suggest Poco could stick to the Snapdragon 720G chipset and pair it with an AMOLED display and quad-camera system.

There are also suggestions that Poco M2 Pro will support 30W super fast charging. Apart from this, the company has also confirmed that it will launch its first truly wireless earbuds in the country. The truly wireless earphones will be called the Poco Pop Buds and could be unveiled alongside the Poco M2 Pro on July 7.