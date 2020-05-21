Poco M2 Pro listed online: Will this be a rebranded Redmi 10X 4G?

Highlights Poco is preparing a new phone named as the M2 Pro.

The M2 Pro could sit under the Poco X2 as its cheaper alternative.

The 4G variant could end up using the Helio G90T chipset.

By next week, the world will be looking at another new smartphone from Redmi in China. Xiaomi is on a roll this year and despite the COVID-19 pandemic crippling China and the rest of the world, it is continuing to launch a bunch of new and interesting smartphones. After the Redmi Note 9 series and the Mi 10 series phones, Xiaomi is going to make the budget smartphone space more interesting with the Redmi 10X series.

At India Today Tech, we have been tracking the Redmi 10X leaks since a long time and from what it seems, this is a new series of phones that will sit above the Redmi Note 9 series. The recent bunch of leaks have confirmed the following features:

-There will be a 4G and 5G version. The 5G version will also spawn a Pro variant.

-Redmi is going to rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset.

-The Redmi 10X is going to use an AMOLED display.

-The main quad-camera system will be similar to the one on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, with a 48-megapixel main camera..

-It will be available in a choice of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM. Storage options will be available between 128GB and 256GB.

This then seems like a fairly potent set of specifications and for performance seekers, this could be the ideal choice. And it won't matter to consumers if Poco decides to bring it to India as its own M2 Pro.

Poco M2 Pro: Why this could be the Redmi 10X 4G?

There are a couple of simple assumptions and when we pair them with Poco's recent past, the Redmi 10X 4G looks to be designed keeping Poco's requirements in mind.

Redmi 10X

-Poco has followed a business strategy of rebadging Redmi products for the Indian market. The Poco X2 in India is a rebadged Redmi K30 4G whereas the Poco F2 Pro is a Redmi K30 Pro with a new name.

-Xiaomi wants to go all 5G for the Chinese market but the Redmi 10X series is spawning a 4G variant alongside the 5G variants. This lineup seems familiar to the Redmi K30 series, which also spawned a 4G variant for select markets. This 4G variant was later launched as the Poco X2.

-In India, Poco's only phone, the X2, currently starts at Rs 16,999. This is a great price for the phone given the specifications. However, the segment under Rs 15,000 is left completely untouched and Xiaomi currently has its Redmi Note 9 Pro dominating the segment.

-Based on the leaks, the Redmi 10X is shaping up to be an immensely powerful phone for not a lot of price. With the MediaTek Dimensity 820, Redmi can balance the price to performance ratio, an achievement that we saw previously with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The main camera system is similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, with the main sensor using a 48-megapixel camera.

-For the 4G variant, Xiaomi could use a different MediaTek chipset and we won't be surprised to see last year's Helio G90T doing duty here. Performance should be on par with the Snapdragon 730 chipset and Xiaomi can focus on offering premium features for the rest of the phone, such as a glass body and an AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

-A 4G phone with a MediaTek G90T chipset, a 48-megapixel quad-camera system, stylish designs with premium builds and an AMOLED display -- this is something that Poco can be comfortable selling at a much lower price, say starting around Rs 11,000. At this price, Realme could be worried and its Realme 6 could even see price reductions.

Would you want to see the Redmi 10X 4G as the Poco M2 Pro? If yes, then will you consider it over the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Realme 6?