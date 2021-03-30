Poco M2 Reloaded India launch could be around the corner

Highlights Poco M2 Reloaded spotted in MIUI 12 code.

It could be launched soon in India.

Poco M2 Reloaded is expected to be a Poco M2 refresh.

It hasn't been long since the mid-range Poco M2 launched in India, and now we're hearing rumours about a new Poco device dubbed as Poco M2 Reloaded. A popular Xiaomi tipster in a tweet revealed the code snippet found in MIUI 12, which mentions the Poco M2 Reloaded.

Well, there's no other information available about the upcoming Poco M2 Reloaded as of now. Hence, it will be interesting to find out what Poco has on offer with this new 'Reloaded' version of the M2 if the leak comes out to be true.

Poco has brought some really powerful mid-range devices at affordable pricing in the past. To remind you, the Poco M2 was launched back in September last year for a starting price of Rs 10,999, which scaled up to Rs 12,499 for the top-of-the-line variant available.

As far as the specs of the Poco M2 are concerned, the device features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Further, the display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 s, whereas the smartphone comes with a water-repellent coating to prevent it from minor splashes.

The Poco M2 is powered by a 12nm Mediatek Helio G80 chipset under the hood. This is coupled with either 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a quad camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Whereas on the front, the Poco M2 sports an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The Poco M2 ships with Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. Finally, the smartphone supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi, IR blaster, 3.5mm jack, and more in terms of connectivity.