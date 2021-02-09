Poco M3 first sale in India today: Price, features, offers and everything else to know

Highlights Poco M3 was launched in India last week.

The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart.

Poco M3 packs a big 6000 mAh battery.

Poco's latest budget smartphone the Poco M3 will go on sale in India for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. Launched only last week in the country, the smartphone succeeds the Poco M2 and comes with several exciting features like a high-resolution display, big battery and stereo speakers. In India, the smartphone has got an upgrade and offers 6GB of RAM even with the base model.

Poco M3 price in India and sale

The Poco M3 price in India has been set at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB model has been launched for Rs 11,999. It comes in three colours - Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow. The smartphone will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting 9th February 2021, at 12 noon.

Poco M3 offers

The company has announced several offers on the Poco M3, giving the customers a chance to buy it for less. The customers can buy both the variants for Rs 1,000 less by making the purchase using ICICI Bank credit cards. Apart from this, customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will also be able to avail 5% unlimited cashback. An additional 10% off will be availed to the buyers on the first two purchases on Flipkart using a Bank of Baroda MasterCard Debit Card on orders of Rs 750 and above during the Poco M3 sale.

Poco M3 features and specifications

The Poco M3 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Users get either 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a 48MP triple camera setup, supported by a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor. It comes with multiple creative modes such as movie frame, time-lapse, night mode, among other features. On the front, there is a 8MP sensor housed in a waterdrop style notch.

The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.