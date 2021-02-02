Poco M3 India launch today: Expected price, features and how to watch livestream

Highlights Poco M3 will be company's new budget smartphone.

The smartphone packs a big 6000mAh battery.

Poco 3 will be launched in India this afternoon.

Poco will launch its new budget smartphone in India on Tuesday afternoon. The Poco M3 has already been launched in several markets and will be company's first smartphone in India this year. The smartphone will be launched during an online event. It will compete against other budget smartphones like Realme 6, Realme Narzo 20 and the Moto G9 Power. The smartphone will be launched in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Yellow. It will succeed the Poco M2 and the Poco M2 Pro launched last month.

Poco M3 expected price and livestream

The smartphone is likely to be positioned in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. In other markets, the smartphone was launched with two RAM options 4GB and 6GB. However, the Indian variant is confirmed to come with upgraded 6GB RAM only. The customers will have an option to choose between 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. Both the variants are expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

The livestream of Poco M3 launch will be available on company's official YouTube channel. The launch event will start at 12 noon. You can also catch all the live updates of the Poco M3 launch on social media handles of the company.

Poco M3 features and specifications

As mentioned before, the Poco M3 has already been launched in several other countries and most details about the phone are already available. The Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch display with support for Full HD+ resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which is backed by 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The budget phone is expected to ship with Android 11 out of the box.

For photography, the Poco M3 is likely to feature a triple camera set-up with a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera lens with f/2.4 aperture. The device also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

A major upgrade can come with a bigger battery. The previous generation Poco M2 packed a 5000 mAh battery while the Poco M3 will pack a 6000 mAh pack with support for 18W fast charging.