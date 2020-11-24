Poco M3 pricing, camera specifications leak ahead of today's launch

Highlights Poco M3 has been leaked ahead of launch.

Poco M3 camera specifications have been leaked.

Pricing of the Poco M3 has also leaked online.

Poco M3 is all set to launch with the company already teasing the phone's official announcement for today. Ahead of its launch, the Poco M3 has seen its pricing and camera details leak online. The information comes courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal and 91mobiles who have collaborated to share the leaked pricing of the Poco M3 barely hours ahead of its launch.

The Poco M3 is said to be made available in two variants, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage tipped to be priced around 149 euros. There will be another variant too, with higher 4GB RAM and 128GB storage set to be priced around 169 euros to 179 euros. As per the latest information that's coming in, the phone will be available in three colors -- black, blue, and yellow.

Apart from this, MySmartPrice in a report citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed that the phone will come with a triple camera set-up that'll be heroed by a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera lens with f/2.4 aperture. The leak also reveals some features about the phone, including Widevine L1 support, 8-megapixel selfie camera, in-box 22.5W fast charger, LPPDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.1 / UFS 2.2. storage.

Earlier, the design of the device had also been leaked, with 91Mobiles in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal managing to get their hands on the renders of the M3. The renders here show a waterdrop display with a triple rear camera system at the back and an interesting dual-tone finish on the back.

The renders also reveal some other key details about the design, including the fact that the Poco M3 will feature a waterdrop notch for its selfie camera and will also bear a noticeable chin. The phone will also come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right, with the phone's volume buttons placed just above it.

At the back of the device, the Poco M3 will come with a unique dual-tone finish. The back panel also features Poco's logo and also plays host to the triple cameras module and an LED flash. Interestingly, the renders also reveal that the device will be available in three colours -- black, yellow, and blue colour options.

The Poco M3 will come running the Snapdragon 662 chipset and the device will be powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Apart from this, leaks have also claimed that the POCO M3 will come with a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop notch. Apart from this, however, leaks have not mentioned anything about the other lenses of the phone. As for the rest, the phone could get stereo speakers for music and other audio.