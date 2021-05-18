Poco M3 Pro 5G design officially confirmed ahead of launch

Highlights Poco M3 Pro 5G launch set for May 19.

It will ship with Dimensity 700 SoC.

A 5000mAh with 18W charging will power it.

Poco M3 Pro 5G launch is just around the corner. The smartphone is slated to go official on May 19. Recently renders of the Poco M3 Pro 5G had appeared online. Now Poco itself has tweeted to confirm the Poco M3 Pro 5G design, which is the same as the leaked render. The tweet further mentioned that the device is 8.92mm thick and weighs 190gms.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is essentially a Redmi Note 10 5G in a redesigned body. As far as the design of the smartphone is concerned, it features a rectangular module with a triple camera setup and a flash on the rear. Also, there's a Poco branding just below the camera module. On the front, the smartphone gets a centred punch-hole camera. Apart from this, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. The teased picture showcases a black colour variant, however, through previous leaks, we know that the device will also be available in blue and yellow colour options.

The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Further, the smartphone will be powered by Mediatek's Dimensity 700 SoC. It is an octa-core SoC based on a 7nm manufacturing process and coupled with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone will get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In the camera department, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will sport a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. Whereas on the front, it may get an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will get support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C 2.0. Further, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support.