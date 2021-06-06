Poco M3 Pro 5G launch set for June 8: What we know so far

Highlights The new Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor.

The smartphone offers 5G dual SIM capability.

The 5G smartphone is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 14,000 to 18,000.

Chinese phone maker Poco, a subsidiary of tech giant Xiaomi, having launched its affordable smartphone in Europe last month, is getting ready to bring its affordable 5G smartphone to the Indian market. The Poco M3 Pro 5G will launch on June 8 in India.

The mid-range phone will have a 90Hz display that guarantees smoother navigation and can be adjusted to 30Hz, 40Hz, 50Hz, or the 60Hz standard to conserve energy. It will have a MediaTek processor Dimensity 700 5G processor and will be powered by a massive battery capacity of 5000mAh with 18W fast charging support.

For the first time, POCO is making use of MediaTek Dimensity technology, offering enhanced overall performance and speed. This powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 offers flagship-level performance while maintaining lower power consumption.

The processor sports an advanced octa-core CPU architecture, with two Cortex-A76 cores operating at up to 2.2 GHz. The CPU is paired with the Mali-G57 GPU, a new GPU architecture that delivers an additional 30% performance density and energy efficiency.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, there is a triple camera module. It sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G also features a 6.5 inches FHD+ screen display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It produces images in a clear 1080P resolution and sports dual light sensors on the front and back to enable 360° light detection, allowing it to smartly and precisely adjust the level of brightness for optimal visibility.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G also has NFC or near field communication technology, a 3.5mm headphone jack, lateral fingerprint unlocking, and an infrared port. It also boasts an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio.

The 5G enabled smartphone will be available in three colour options: yellow, black, and blue. Further, the smartphone will have two configurations: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

According to tipster The Leaks Guy, the mid-range smartphone will be priced at Rs. 17,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in Pakistan on 4th June with a price tag of PKR 29,999 and 32,999 (Rs. 14,000 and 16,000 approx.), respectively, for the two variants.