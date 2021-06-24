Poco M3 Pro 5G review in five points: Is it worth Rs 13,999?

Highlights Poco M3 Pro 5G is an affordable option for gamers.

The smartphone has a decent 90Hz display.

The camera performance is under par.

Poco has truly comes to its own in 2021. It has already launched more smartphones than any other year and is targeting different price points with a unique philosophy. Performance remains to be at the core of most Poco smartphones but, it's the design language that is helping the smartphone maker to stand out. The latest device to carry that philosophy is the Poco M3 Pro 5G. Launched earlier this month, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is a successor to the Poco M3 which means it comes with a few upgrades and is also costlier than its predecessor.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999. Of course, it faces a lot of competition in that segment from the Redmi Note 10S, Poco X3 and Realme 8G.

I have already reviewed the Poco M3 Pro 5G on India Today Tech and if you are planning to buy this phone, here are few points that will help.

Point 1 Poco M3 Pro 5G definitely turns a head or two with its design. The rear panel looks inspired by a more premium Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra but, comes with a plastic body. It is shiny, reflective and catches a lot of fingerprint smudges. Despite all that, the Poco M3 Pro 5G manages to establish its own identity.

The smartphone comes in three colour options Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow. All three colour variants look superb. If you have a thing for trendy smartphones, then you can definitely consider this smartphone.

Point 2 There are few smartphones that run beyond 60Hz displays in the sub-Rs 15,000 category. Even the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10S have 60Hz AMOLED displays. Poco M3 Pro 5G changes that by bringing a 90Hz panel at an affordable price. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone runs 60Hz refresh rate out-of-the-box, and you will have to manually switch to 90Hz refresh rate.

The screen comes with a dynamic refresh rate. This means it can automatically switch between 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, and 30Hz to save battery as well as provide a more personalize user experience. So, if game a lot on your smartphone, this display will be a treat but, the same can't be said when it comes to streaming content. The colours are not that great and brightness levels are also pretty average.

Point 3 Poco has made a switch from Qualcomm chipsets to MediaTek processors with the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The new smartphone comes with a Dimensity 700 processor which delivers significantly better performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset used on the Poco M3. It comes with dual SIM connectivity and 5G support.

This makes Poco M3 Pro 5G one of the more affordable options in India with 5G support. Honestly, it shouldn't be your priority while buying a phone right now but, 5G support does make you future ready. The phone also has UFS 2.2 as standard storage. The internal storage on both the variants can be further expanded using a microSD card.

Point 4 If you want a smartphone with reliable camera performance, the Poco M3 Pro 5G isn't the most ideal choice. It comes with the same camera setup as the Poco M3. This includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The biggest miss here is the lack of an ultra-wide angle lens which I think, is a must at this price range. The picture quality, detailing, colours and sharpness decent in daylight but, disappointing in lowlight conditions. You can read our detailed opinion on Poco M3 Pro 5G camera in our full review.

Point 5 The battery also has its limitations. Poco has actually reduced the size to 5000mAh battery when compared to the 6000mAh pack on the Poco M3. It is now shipping a 22.5W fast charger with the phone instead of a 18W charger used earlier. Unfortunately, the processor still restricts charging to 18W so that phone can take anywhere between 90 and 100 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 per cent.