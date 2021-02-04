Poco M3 quick review: One of the best looking budget smartphone

Highlights Poco M3 is one of the best looking budget smartphone.

Poco M3 has decent cameras and big battery.

The smartphone is aggressively priced in India.

When Poco started making budget smartphones, I was a bit skeptical. I mean, here is a brand that made its mark with a one-of-its-kind flagship killer, Poco F1 that took the smartphone market by storm. So, why change the strategy? Probably, it happened for the good. The Poco M3 is a confirmation of that. This is a smartphone that has almost everything to rule the budget segment in coming months cool looks, good display, great battery and decent camera setup. All of this can be grabbed for less than Rs 10,000.

It's only been a couple of days since I have had the device and it's soon to pass on a judgement. But, that doesn't stop me from penning down the initial impressions. Let's quickly take a look all that's on offer.

Good looks, pretty display

One of that certainly sets the Poco M3 apart from the budget crowd is its good looks. The company has smartly ditched the glossy back panel in favor of an-all plastic build. The smartphone looks attractive in all three color options - Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black. As you can see in the images, we had the cool variant. The back panel is also fingerprint resistant and offers great grip, thanks to the material used.

On top of the back, sits the rectangle-shaped triple camera module in a massive piece of glass. This is a very unique placement of the camera module. The same glass also flaunts the Poco logo.

The front is equally impressive with really slim bezels. I am actually not sure if any other budget smartphone offers this screen-to-body ratio. There is a water drop-like shaped notch which houses the selfie shooter, and everything is covered with Gorilla Glass 3. The phone comes with a beautiful 6.53-inch 1080p IPS LCD display. This is an upgrade on the 720p display we usually see in the segment. It looks good and is quite bright as well.

Around the body of the phone, you get the stereo speakers, the 3.5mm audio jack, the IR blaster, triple card slot, type-C USB charging port and a microphone. The Poco M3 spreads at 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm and weighs 198 grams. This is actually fine given that the phone packs a big 6000 mAh battery.

Average performance, big battery

Performance has always been a strong point of Poco smartphones. This is also probably the only area where the Poco M3 makes some sacrifices. However, that's only in isolation and not in comparison to other devices in the segment. The Poco M3 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which might just not be the chipset to run heavy-duty games but should be enough for daily tasks. More on that in our final review.

One good thing is that the Indian variant comes with 6GB of RAM instead of the 4GB model selling in other markets. That certainly helps squeezing more performance. Poco M3 price in India has been set at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 11,999. Both the variants can be grabbed for Rs 1000 less using the bank offer which makes this smartphone a really good deal.

A major upgrade is also on the battery department. The Poco M3 is now one of the affordable smartphones in India to come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. There is also support for 18W fast charging. This is something I am looking forward to test as charging might take a bit longer given the size of the battery.

Nice cameras

The Poco M3 promises a lot in the camera department, especially given the cost you pay. The triple rear camera setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Despite the limited time we had, I managed to click some images. The details are fine, colors look bright and images are sharp too. There are just two things to complain for lack of wide angle lens and there is not much difference between images clicked using the normal and portrait modes.

For selfies and video chats, Poco M3 sports an 8-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.05 lens. I will be clicking more images over the weekend and see if the camera fulfills the expectations it set.

Poco M3 quick review

The Poco M3 is a highly promising smartphone. It is positioned in a segment always witnesses high demand and comes at a time when most buyers have recovered from the COVID-19 setback and will be more willing to spend. The Poco M3 is aggressively priced, boasts of a unique design, features a good camera system and a big battery. The only thing to consider is the slightly average processor. However, no need to jump to conclusions yet. Stay tuned for our full review which comes out next month.