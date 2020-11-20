Poco M3 renders leak ahead of November 24 launch, reveal key details

Highlights The Poco M3 is set to launch on November 24.

Poco M3 could come powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC.

The phone could flaunt a waterdrop notch on the display.

Poco is all set to launch its latest phone, the Poco M3, on November 24. The phone is expected to be unveiled in Europe and then later come to India in a few weeks or even months. Ahead of its launch, the Poco M3 has been leaked once already, with the leak revealing key specifications about the device, including the fact that it will come with a big display, a Snapdragon 662 SoC, and triple cameras.

Ahead of its launch, however, the device's design has also been leaked, with 91Mobiles in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal managing to get their hands on the renders of the M3. The renders here show a waterdrop display with a triple rear camera system at the back and an interesting dual-tone finish on the back.

The renders also reveal some other key details about the design, including the fact that the Poco M3 will feature a waterdrop notch for its selfie camera and will also bear a noticeable chin. The phone will also come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right, with the phone's volume buttons placed just above it.

At the back of the device, the Poco M3 will come with a unique dual-tone finish. The back panel also features Poco's logo and also plays host to the triple cameras module and an LED flash. Interestingly, the renders also reveal that the device will be available in three colours -- black, yellow, and blue colour options.

Poco M3: Specifications

Earlier, leaks about the phone have confirmed the Poco M3 will come running the Snapdragon 662 chipset and the device will be powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Apart from this, leaks have also claimed that the POCO M3 will come with a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop notch. At the back, the phone could come with a triple camera system that will house a primary 48-megapixel sensor. Apart from this, however, leaks have not mentioned nothing about the other lenses of the phone. As for the rest, the phone could get stereo speakers for music and other audio.

Interestingly, these specifications hint that the Poco M3 could be a rebrand of the upcoming Redmi 10 phone that is expected to be launched in China in the coming days. Previously, we've seen leaks about the device which have claimed that the Redmi 10 will measure 162.29 x 77.24x9.6mm and weigh 198 grams.