Poco M3 review in 5 points: Read this before you buy it

Highlights The Poco M3 goes on sale in India for the very first time.

It's a high value for money smartphone.

Poco M3 can be considered for design and battery.

The Poco M3 goes on sale in India for the very first time and it's a smartphone that deserves attention, if you are in market for a budget option. Why? We will get to that in a minute but before that, a quick look at what's on offer. The Poco M3 is the successor of the Poco M2. It is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base 64GB variant while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999 in India. It is worth mentioning that both these variants come with 6GB of RAM, unlike 4GB variant that sells in other markets.

Some of the important selling points include a high-resolution screen, big battery and good camera performance. The smartphone will be available through Flipkart and here are five things you should know before tapping the Checkout button.

Point 1 One of the key reasons to opt for the Poco M3 should be its killer design. The smartphone differentiates itself from a crowd of budget smartphones with a textured leather cover finish at the back that offers a nice grip and makes the smartphone fingerprint resistant. The big glass aside, the Poco M3 also reminds of the Google Pixel 4a which sported a similar design language, albeit with more subtle elements. On the front, there is a water drop-like shaped notch which houses the selfie shooter, and everything is covered with Gorilla Glass 3.

Point 2 The second thing you get is a better display than most smartphones in this category. While almost every other smartphone maker is still offering a 720p screen, the Poco M3 comes with a 1080p display making the smartphone ideal for watching videos and streaming movies. The panel is bright, colours look good but skin tones tend to get soft, even if you are watching videos or just browsing through images.

Point 3 Performance is not the strongest point of the Poco M3. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and sticks to a 60Hz panel. Both of these reasons are enough for gaming enthusiasts to give Poco M3 a pass. Instead, they can extend their budget a bit and opt for the Poco X3 which comes with a more powerful chipset. Having said, that the Poco M3 still manages to handle your daily tasks and offers a 6GB RAM option at very aggressive price.

Point 4 The camera performance is good but the setup has its limitations. The triple rear camera setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The main camera clicks good images and captures good amount of details for the price. However, the images can come out soft at times and there is no ultrawide camera which limits the ability to use the phone.

Point 5 The Poco M3 is one of the most affordable smartphones to pack a 6000 mAh battery in India and that's one reason too many to spend on this device. The battery can easily last for more than a day on moderate usage. Playing a high quality video on YouTube for an hour, led to around 8 per cent depletion while an hour of clicking pictures, further drained around 12 per cent battery. To assist this, the company has also packed a 18W fast charger in the box. However, it can take a while to juice up the device.

The Poco M3 has some limitations when it comes to performance and camera. But, at the end of the day, it's a budget smartphones. And, it's a good one. The smartphone gets a lot of things right like the design, display, battery and audio output. Most importantly, it offers a great value which should be the first criteria to buy a phone in this segment.