Poco M3 set to launch in India on Tuesday: Specs, India price, features, and everything we know

Highlights The Poco is launching on February 2

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset.

The Poco M3 will ship with a 6000mAh battery.

Poco M3 is gearing up for the launch of its latest mid-ranger in India. This device was first made available in Europe and then to a few South Asian countries like- Indonesia and Taiwan. Finally, the device is heading to India and will be launched on Tuesday, February 2.

Less than a week back, Poco released the teaser of this device to announce the arrival of the Poco M3. Now, there's an official confirmation about the device's launch date, i.e. February 2. Since this confirmation, Poco India's Twitter handle has continuously been flaunting its features via multiple tweets. The previous teaser had only revealed the design of the Poco M3. But these fresh tweets from the brand have confirmed a few more specs of this device.

That being said, now we have an even better idea about what the actual device will be. We decided to round up everything we know about this device ahead of the launch.

Poco M3 specs and features

--The design of the Poco M3 was already revealed in the teaser. The device has a peculiar looking back panel that looks somewhat futuristic for starters. This device will be made available in three different colour options Black, Blue and Yellow, we know through the same teaser.

--The Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.34 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It will be an FHD+ IPS LCD panel rather than an OLED one to cut down the manufacturing cost. A layer of Gorilla Glass 3 will also protect the display. A water-drop notch on display housing the selfie shooter will be placed on the top of the display. Moreover, it will ship with a side-mounted fingerprint capacitive fingerprint scanner for authentication.

--The Poco M3 will be powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 662 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset is built on an 11nm manufacturing process and is coupled Adreno 610GPU. This chipset is in line with the one that powered the Indonesian variant of the Poco M3.

Poco M3 48MP Triple camera

--Through a recent tweet posted on Poco India's Twitter channel, we also know that the device will also ship in a 6GB RAM variant. This 6GB RAM is exclusive to the Indian variant of the Poco M3. The device is also expected to be made available in two more RAM and storage variants 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. Interestingly the three different storage variants will ship with varying storage types UFS 2/2/2.2. The 6GB variant will certainly get the fastest storage type of the three, i.e. UFS 2.2.

--Another tweet from Poco confirmed that the device would ship with a 48MP triple camera setup. The rear glass camera module will be housing a 48 Megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 lens, a 2 Megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens and finally a 2 Megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, it will get a single 8 Megapixel shooter with f/2.05 lens for selfies. The Poco M3 will be capable of shooting 1080 30fps videos with the front as well as the rear shooter.

--The device will get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, Type-C, and an IR blaster in terms of connectivity. The smartphone will be running Android 10 customised with MIUI 12 on top.



--Finally, the device will feature a 6000mAh Li-ion battery with 18W fast charging support.

Poco M3 India launch

Poco, last week on Twitter, revealed the launch date and time of the Poco M3 in India. The midrange is slated to launch on February 2 at 2 PM exclusively on Flipkart.

Poco M3 India Price

The Poco M3 is a mid-range device that will compete with devices like Realme 6, Realme Narzo 20 and the Moto G9 Power. Poco needs to price this device well to benefit from this mid-ranger. Like mentioned above, Poco M3 will be made available in three different RAM and storage variants 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB respectively. The vanilla variant is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 11000, the mid variant at Rs 12500 and the top at Rs 14,000.