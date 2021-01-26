Poco M3 teased for India launch, likely to go official next month

Highlights Poco M3 has been teased for India launch.

Poco M3 will come with a 6.53-inch display.

Poco M3 could offer a fast processor.

After launching the Poco M3 in Europe, and a few countries in Asia -- including Indonesia and Taiwan -- Poco has finally decided to bring the Poco M3 to India. The phone has finally been teased in India with Poco India sharing a new YouTube video where it shared this information.

The teaser video shows a guy dressed as a PUBG character asking a young crowd about their opinion of Poco's new phone. While the teaser video does not reveal exact details about the device or when exactly it will be launched, it does say "coming soon". The teaser video also shows the phone in colours including Black, Blue, and Yellow will make it to India.

Talking about the phone, the Indian variant of the Poco M3 could come with similar specs and features as the global variant which features a 6.53-inch display with support for Full HD+ resolution. The panel also houses a front-facing camera within a waterdrop-style notch. Underneath the hood, we have the Poco M3 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which is backed by 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The budget phone is expected to ship with Android 11 out of the box.

The phone gets a triple camera set-up that heroes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera lens with f/2.4 aperture. The device also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Keeping the lights on the Poco M3 is a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging which should be good enough for most users. There's also support for reverse charging. Additionally, the phone also gets stereo speakers for music and other audio.

As for the launch of the device, we have no confirmation from the company. However, reports in the past have suggested the phone could be set to launch in India in February. For now, there's no exact date, however, launch early next month is expected.

