Poco M3 with 6000mAh battery goes on sale today, is it worth buying?

The Poco M3 will go on sale in India for the second time on Tuesday afternoon. Launched earlier this month, the smartphone had gone on sale for the first time in the country last week and received great response. The smartphone maker claimed to have received interest from around 30 lakh users and managed to sell 1.5 lakh units before the phone went out of stock. The smartphone was launched in three colour variants - Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.

To meet the demand, Poco is hosting two different sales this week. Today, only the Cool Blue and Power Black variants of the phone will go on sale while the most sought-after Poo Yellow will be available during a special Hello Yellow sale on February 19. The device can be purchased via Flipkart starting at 12 pm.

Poco M3 price in India and offers

The Poco M3 price in India has been set at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB model has been launched for Rs 11,999. The customers can buy both the variants for Rs 1,000 less by making the purchase using ICICI Bank credit cards. Apart from this, customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will also be able to avail 5% unlimited cashback.

Poco M3 features and specifications

The Poco M3 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Poco M3 packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Users get either 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a 48MP triple camera setup, supported by a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor. It comes with multiple creative modes such as movie frame, time-lapse, night mode, among other features. On the front, there is a 8MP sensor housed in a waterdrop style notch.

Is Poco M3 worth buying?

It is certainly a great all-rounder, priced very aggressively by the company. Yes, there are other options in the segment you can look at but the Poco M3 is definitely going to be a phone to beat under Rs 12,000 over the next 12 months.