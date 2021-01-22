Poco says it sold over 10 lakh units of Poco C3 in India, currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 6,299

Highlights Poco C3 comes with a MediaTek chipset.

It comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,299.

Xiaomi's independent brand, Poco has announced that it sold over 1 million (10 lakh) units of Poco C3. The device also features the top 3 best - selling online phones in India, the company claimed.

For starters, the Poco C3 is an entry-level offering from the company and features a 6.53 inch IPS LCD panel with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It comes with a waterdrop notch and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Besides this, the device gets a splash-resistant body to protect it from minor splashes, but this doesn't make the Poco C3 a waterproof device. The rear camera is stacked in a square mechanism whereas the front shooter is housed in the waterdrop notch.

In terms of optics, the Poco C3 features a triple rear camera setup on the rear consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device gets a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is capable of recording videos up to 1080p resolution.

Mediatek's Helio G35 chipset powers the Poco C3. It is an octa-core chipset coupled with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device ships with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD. A 5000mAh battery is under the hood with support for 10W fast charging.

The Redmi Poco C3 runs MIUI 11 on top of Android 10. In terms of connectivity, the device has support for dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, 3.5 mm jack, Bluetooth 5.0, hotspot and GPS

The Poco C3 is a decent looking device with a triple camera setup, a 5000mAh battery and a much cleaner UI than other segment devices. Especially at this current pricing with heavy discounts available, it's a steal deal.

Buyers can effectively purchase Poco C3 for Rs 6,299 for the 3GB/32GB variant, and Rs 7,199 for the 4GB/64GB variant (with bank offers included) until the January 24 on Flipkart.

The Poco C3 was launched in India back in October at a starting price of Rs 7,499 for the 3GB+32GB storage model and also comes in 4GB+64GB storage model that was launched at Rs 8,999.