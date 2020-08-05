Poco teases new OnePlus Nord rival, likely to launch soon

Highlights Poco could be working on OnePlus Nord rival.

The new smartphone has been teased to launch soon.

The OnePlus Nord was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999.

Phone maker Poco recently launched the budget, M2 Pro, in India, and now the company could be looking to add to its portfolio by launching a new mid-range device to rival the OnePlus Nord. While the company hasn't officially said anything on the matter yet, its product marketing manager, Angus Kai Ho Ng, tweeted recently to hint at the same.

Taking to twitter, Angus asked fans if they would go for the OnePlus Nord or wait for a new Poco smartphone, thereby all but revealing that a new mid-range Poco phone may be in the works which will be a competitor to the latest offering by OnePlus. Interestingly, the tweet also received a reply from Poco's global handle, which serves as an additional hint that there is something actually cooking at Poco's end.

OnePlus Nord or.... wait for the new POCO?#POCO#POCOcomingsoon  Angus Kai Ho Ng (@anguskhng) August 4, 2020

For now, there is no other information about the upcoming phone, with the only information available being that the phone is "coming soon." As such, it would be premature to even speculate on the specifications of the device. However, from the track record of Poco this year, it is entirely possible that the new phone could come as a rebranded version of an existing Xiaomi or Redmi smartphone.

But either way, as a OnePlus Nord competitor, this phone will have to pack in some serious fire power at an aggressive price. This is because the OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. Beneath the surface, there's a rather powerful Snapdragon 756G processor which has been paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

For cameras, the phone has a quad-camera set-up that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. This sits next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit. The front camera is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor.