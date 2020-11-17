Poco teases new phone, likely to be the Poco M3

Highlights Poco has teased a new phone for launch.

The new Poco phone could be a rebrand of a Redmi phone.

Poco's new phone could come with a 6.53-inch display.

Since stepping foot in the market a few years ago, Poco has not had a year like 2020 before. The company has been working on overdrive, launching a number of new phones in the process. And it appears, it's possibly not done for the year.

If reports are to be believed, POCO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone soon. The hint for this was given by the company's product manager, and global spokesperson, Angus Kai Ho Ng who has gone ahead and officially teased the arrival of a new phone today. Interestingly, ahead of the launch of the phone, the device has also been spotted on Geekbench.

The listing is quite interesting as it suggests that the device may not exactly be a new phone and could very well be a rebranded Redmi smartphone. In the teaser image shared by the company, it can be seen that the device comes with a tagline, "More than you expect", which could be a hint at a new Poco M series device -- the Poco M3.

If this is indeed the Poco M3 that he is hinting at then it would mean the line-up is finally going global as the phones till now were restricted to select markets. In fact, globally the company had only been selling devices under its X and F series of phones.

Poco M3: Expected specifications

However, that may not be too interesting news for global audiences as the M and C series phones till now have mostly been rebrands of popular Redmi devices, and as such, it won't be a surprise if the Poco M3 also ends up being a rebranded Redmi phone.

While there is no clear information about the exact phone this newly teased Poco device could be a rebrand of, however, there is some evidence to suggest the phone could draw inspiration from the new Redmi Note 9 series of phones that are tipped to launch on September 24 in China.

As we mentioned above, there is no saying which device -- if any -- the new Poco phone will be based on, but there are reports which suggest that the phone could run Android 10 at the time of launch and bring with itself 4GB RAM. The device is also said to feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and house a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie lens. The battery here is said to be 6,000mAh pack with 22.5W fast charging.

For now, nothing else is known about the device, but we at India Today will be following this story closely, so follow this space for all the latest updates.