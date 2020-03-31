Poco wireless earbuds coming soon, more Poco F2 details revealed by Poco GM

Highlights The Poco F2 is not coming to our markets anytime soon.

Poco is currently working on bringing new wireless earbuds to our market.

The Poco X2 Pro could come out as Pocos premium flagship phone.

Recently, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding the Redmi K30 Pro that was rumoured to come as the Poco F2 in our markets. A recent finding in the MIUI 11 codes suggested that the K30 Pro could end up as a Poco smartphone for the Indian market. However, Poco's General Manager C Manmohan has dismissed those rumours. In a recent video meeting with Poco fans, Manmohan has confirmed the Poco F2 is not the Redmi K30 Pro.

In the virtual meeting, Manmohan suggested that the Redmi K30 Pro is not the Poco F2 for India. Instead, he said that Poco is working on the phone that's supposed to be the Poco F2 and it will be a while before it launches in India. He did not share many details on the Poco F2 but he hinted at the pricing on the new phone -- it's definitely not going to be as affordable as the Poco F1.

Manmohan said the Poco F2 will definitely not be priced similar to what the Poco F1 was launched at. If you cannot recall, the Poco F1 came at an introductory price of Rs 20,999. That was a ridiculous price considering the phone came with the Snapdragon 845, a 4000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging and a capable dual camera system -- this was for a phone in 2018.

Hence, the Poco F2 is happening but it may take a while before it launches. Manmohan did not say anything about the Redmi K30 Pro rebranded as a Poco phone but based on another leak revealing all of Xiaomi's launches for 2020, it seems that it will end up as the Poco X2 Pro for India. Poco previously confirmed that it will launch up to four phones under the Poco brand and the Poco X2 Pro could one of those four launches scheduled for 2020.

While the Poco F2 is not coming now, a Poco wireless earbud is coming for sure to our shores. Manmohan said that Poco is currently working to bring new true wireless earphones to the Indian market this year. The launch could happen soon but there's still no date given to it. The details on these earbuds are yet to be revealed but given that Poco is currently rebranding Xiaomi products from China, it could be one of those affordable Xiaomi earbuds rebadged as Poco earbuds for our market.