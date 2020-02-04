Poco X2 finally launching today: You may know all specs but this could be its price in India

Highlights Poco X2 will launch today at an event in Delhi.

The Poco X2 will get a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Poco might sell the X2 from as low as Rs 16,000 in India.

If you are a Poco fan, you may have been dreaming of this day for long. Yes, Poco is finally launching its next smartphone after a long gap of 1.5 years and it seems that it is coming back with a big bang. Poco will launch multiple phones this year and the X series is expected to be an affordable series that goes high on essential features. The Poco X2 is the first phone in this lineup and it is launching today at an event in Delhi.

The Poco X2 has been talked about a lot and if you have been following the leaks as well as rumours, it is natural to expect that the X2 could be a rebadged Redmi K30 4G from China. Poco's teasers are also aligning with the specifications on the Redmi K30 4G, although chances are that Poco may change a few things for the Indian variant. If you want to catch the launch of the Poco X2 live, you can watch the livestream of the event here.

Even though Poco hasn't teased all the specifications, we have a fair idea of what the phone could be offering. Poco is claiming great performance from the X2 and chances are that Poco could end up using the Snapdragon 730G chipset from the Redmi K30 4G. Poco has conformed via teasers that the phone will come with a liquid cooling system to keep temperatures under control.

The headlining feature of the Poco X2 has to be its 120Hz RealityFlow display. Prior to this, we have seen a 120Hz display only on the Asus ROG Phone 2 and that happens to be a gaming smartphone. Hence, gamers on a budget now have the luxury of a smooth display. Poco has also teased the presence of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. The X2 will also get a 27W fast charging system.

As for the pricing, the Poco X2 may start from around Rs 16,000. Given the teasers and leaks, the Poco X2 might be a rival to the popular Realme X2 that launched in December. The Realme X2 starts at Rs 16,999 and Poco may try to undercut that price with base variant of the X2.