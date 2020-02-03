Poco X2 is launching tomorrow: 27W fast charging, Sony IMX686 camera and all we know about it

Highlights The Poco X2 will be launching in India on February 4.

The Poco X2 is confirmed to get a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 27W fast charging system.

Poco is back from its hibernation and the first phone from the company after its separation from Xiaomi is going to launch tomorrow. It will be called the Poco X2 and based on teasers, it seems that it will be a completely new series from the brand. The Poco X2 is supposed to appeal to gamers who want a powerful phone without burning a hole in the pocket. Keeping up with the traditions, the Poco X2 will also bring a segment-first feature for a midrange phone - a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Yes, Poco is bringing a 120Hz RealityFlow high refresh rate display, thereby making it the second phone in the market to get such a high refresh rate display, the first one being the Asus ROG Phone 2. On top of that, the official teasers have revealed a lot of exciting features for performance enthusiasts. All the teased features have an eerie resemblance to the Redmi K30 4G from China but Poco is yet to launch the device officially and the Indian variant could turn out to be different.

The phone will be out in the public tomorrow and here's a recap of everything we know about the Poco X2.

Poco X2: What Poco has revealed so far

Poco's social media account has been quite active since the last few weeks and it has been building up the hype for the launch on February 4. Under the excitement, Poco has revealed a couple of things about the new phone.

-The Poco X2 is getting a 120Hz refresh rate display and it will be called the RealityFlow display. This will make it the second phone in India after the ROG Phone 2 from last year to come with a 120Hz display.

-Poco is using the new Sony IMX686 sensor for the Poco X2's main camera. This is a 64-megapixel camera and should promise better details and more colours over the older 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor.

-The Poco X2 will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

-Similar to the Poco F1, the Poco X2 will get a liquid cooling system and that could help in longer gaming sessions.

-The Poco X2 will use a large battery and it will come with a 27W fast charging system. The teaser suggests that the Poco X2 will charge its battery for 0 - 44 per cent in 30 minutes.

-The phone will also get a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB-C port at the bottom.

Poco X2: What do rumours and leaks suggest?

Based on the leaks and rumours, the Poco X2 is expected to be a rebadged Redmi K30 4G from China. The Redmi K30 4G was launched in December 2019 in China and the Poco X2 teasers suggest it might be just another version of the Redmi K30 4G. The Redmi K30 4G also has a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 27W fast-charging system based on a 4500mAh battery, a Snapdragon 730G chipset, a 64-megapixel main camera along with three other cameras and very affordable price tag.

As of now, Poco hasn't confirmed of the X2 being a rebadged Redmi K30 and hence, we can't believe on it blindly. Chances are that Poco may bring some India- specific features for the X2.