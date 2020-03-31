Poco X2 Pro could be rebadged Redmi K30 Pro for India: Here's what we know so far

Highlights The Poco X2 Pro could come to India as the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro.

This phone could end up as the most affordable phone with a Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Poco could aim at a sub-Rs 30,000 starting price.

Poco has come back as a separate brand and its first outing, which is the Poco X2, has been quite impressive in many ways. It is currently the best phone one can buy for less than Rs 20,000. However, you cannot ignore the fact that it is essentially a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro 4G for our market. And it seems that Poco's business strategy is going to be mostly rebranding premium Redmi phones from the Chinese market. The latest one expected to join the pipeline is supposed to be the Redmi K30 Pro.

Based on a recently leaked list of all Xiaomi's phones scheduled to be launched in 2020, it seems that Poco is going to bring the K30 Pro to India and after Poco's GM C Manmohan rubbished any rumours of this being the Poco F2, it seems that it is going be a rebadged Redmi K30 Pro. The list mentioned the Poco X2 Pro launching in April and given that K30 Pro is already out in the Chinese market, it seems that Poco will simply bring this phone to India under its own name.

Now, leaks and rumours can always be misleading and until Poco announces anything formally, we can only speculate. However, if Poco is bringing the K30 Pro to India, it would be worth looking at what Indian consumers are going to get. The Poco X2 Pro could make owning a premium phone easier on the pockets.

Poco X2 Pro, a.k.a Redmi K30 Pro: What to expect

While there's a lot to argue over Poco rebadging Redmi phones in India, you cannot argue the fact the phones coming under the Poco brand are mighty impressive. The Poco X2 blew us over with what an affordable phone can be and with the alleged Poco X2 Pro, Poco users could expect a lot.

-The Redmi K30 Pro is one of the few phones in the market these days that hates the display notch or hole cutouts for housing the front camera. Hence, for those who want a true fullscreen experience, the Poco X2 Pro could be a blessing. The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with narrow bezels all along. The panel is sourced from Samsung and it has HDR10 rating as well as higher peak brightness levels.

-Not only does the pop-up module house the 20-megapixel camera, but it also has an embedded notification LED light similar to the Redmi K20 Pro.

-The Redmi K30 Pro makes use of the Snapdragon 865 chip and it features support for 5G networks. Xiaomi is using faster LPDDR5 RAM of up to 12GB as well as faster UFS 3.1 storage of up to 256GB storage. The phone runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 but when it comes to India, Poco will mount its Poco Launcher 2.0.

-Cameras have been a priority for the Redmi K series phones this year and the Poco X2 Pro will benefit from that as well. The main camera, like the Redmi K30 5G, used the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor and that's paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The lack of a depth camera is disappointing but given the expected low prices, one can live with this compromise.

-Lastly, the K30 Pro makes use of a 4700mAh battery and similar to the Poco X2, it comes with support for 33W fast wired charging. Sadly, there's no support for wireless charging on this one.

Poco X2 Pro expected price:

The Poco X2 Pro could undercut the existing Snapdragon 865 phones by a huge margin. We can expect Poco to aim for a sub-Rs 30,000 pricing for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is much less than the iQOO 3 and Realme X50 Pro 5G.