Poco X2 sale today on Flipkart: Price in India, specifications

Highlights The Poco X2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

It boasts of a 120Hz display with a dual punch-hole design.

Poco X2 price in India starts at Rs 15,999.

Poco X2, the second smartphone from Xiaomi's now-independent brand, will go on sale again in India. scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 25, the Poco X2 sale will be held on Flipkart exclusively. The Poco X2 (Review) fills the gap between the Poco F1 and another smartphone from the brand that is highly anticipated to be launched later this year. It has got internals including the Snapdragon 730G SoC and a 120Hz display, making it one of the stout smartphones in the price segment. If you missed out on the previous sales, you can grab one for yourself today.

Poco X2 Price in India and Sale Timings

The Poco X2 will be available to buy starting at 12 pm on Tuesday, February 25, which is today. The sale will be hosted on Flipkart, which is the exclusive online platform from where you can buy the smartphone. The Poco X2 comes in three colours - Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

Coming to the price, there are three options for you - the base variant of the Poco X2 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 15,999, its 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 16,999, and finally, the top model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory will set you back by Rs 19,999. You can avail different offers on the purchase as well - an instant discount of Rs 1,000 when paying via an ICICI Bank card. Flipkart is also offering a discount of extra 5 per cent on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Poco X2 Specifications

The Poco X2 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which is claimed to deliver the gaming-level performance. The smartphone packs a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a dual punch-hole at the top right corner. The display supports HDR10 and 120Hz refresh rate, and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 per cent. The smartphone packs up to 8GB of Ram and 256GB of internal storage with an option to expand the memory via a microSD card.

As for optics, the Poco X2 comes with four cameras at the back. They include a 64-megapixel f/1.9 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 sensor, two 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensors. For selfies, you get a combination of a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco X2 is backed by a 4500mAh battery under the hood that charges at up to 27W, claimed to fill the battery full in 68 minutes.