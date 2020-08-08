Poco X2 starts getting MIUI 12 update, becomes first Poco phone in India to do so

Highlights Poco X2 has started getting MIUI 12 update in India.

The Poco X2 update brings new features to the phone.

The Poco X2 has become the firs Poco phone to get this update.

Poco has begun the rollout of the MIUI 12 update program for Indian. The update has been kicked off with the Poco X2, with reports claiming the release of the new software. The build number for the software is MIUI 12.0.1.0,QGHINXM, and it arrives over-the-air as a 813 MB download.

The update is a stable one and brings new new system animations, with a "physically based" engine with "advanced architecture". There are other changes also with a dynamic window technology also introduced. The new MIUI version also brings a brand new visual design, among other things.

The Poco uses an IPS LCD panel with a dual punch-hole cutout for housing the two cameras at the front. The display itself measures 6.67-inches with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and that's big by all standards. To keep things running, the Poco X2 uses a 4500mAh battery. The Poco X2 supports 27W fast charging and Poco is bundling a 27W fast charger adapter in the box.

Cameras are also in focus this time. At the back, the Poco X2 has a quad-camera setup. The main camera is using a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with F1.89 lens, which Poco claims can offer more details. Assisting the main camera is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well as a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

At the front, the X2 is using a dual-camera system, with the main camera being a 20-megapixel sensor that's assisted by a 2-megapixel depth camera. Poco is baking a few special camera features for videographers. Users can record 960fps slow-motion videos as well as take still photos in RAW format. There's also a new VLOG mode with seven different styles.