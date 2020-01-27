Poco X2 with 120Hz display launching on February 4, could be rebranded Redmi K30 4G

Highlights Poco will launch the Poco X2 on February 4 in India.

It hardly been a few days since Poco announced its return from the dead and now, it's prepping itself for its first launch of 2020. Yes, Poco is launching a new phone and it's coming much sooner than expected. Officially confirmed by Poco itself, the phone is called the Poco X2 and it is launching on February 4. It doesn't stop there as Poco has even gone on to call its upcoming phone 'SmoothAF', which hints at a standout feature in its class.

The teaser post on Twitter shares a link to a dedicated website where Poco says that your standard phone with 60Hz refresh rate is from two decades ago and it's time to move past adequacy. Although it doesn't say it anywhere but all of this mostly hints towards the Poco X2 coming with a 120Hz refresh rate display. That also increases the chance of the X2 being based on the Redmi K30 4G.

Last week, several leaks from various sources suggested that the Poco X2 will essentially be a rebranded Redmi K30 4G from China and it will make it to India with a few omissions. It was said that the Poco X2 will omit the 120Hz display from the Redmi K30 in a bid to save on costs. However, Poco proved it wrong as it now seems that the X2 is getting the 120Hz refresh rate display.

Hence, rest of the specifications of the Redmi K30 4G might also make it to the Poco X2, including its Snapdragon 730G chipset, the 4500mAh battery with support for fast charging and a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64-megapixel main camera. The Poco X2 could also be the first Poco smartphone to come with a premium glass body build but the design could change in order to go with Poco's design language.

What remains to be seen is how Poco goes about its pricing. The Redmi K30 4G starts from as low as Rs 16,000 in China and chances are that Poco will try to stick closer to that starting price. With all these specifications, Poco will look to take on the Realme X2, which is another popular midrange phone under Rs 20,000 in India. The Poco X2 will have one advantage on its side that includes the 120Hz refresh rate display with possibly a punch-hole cutout for the front cameras.