Poco X3 confirmed for September 22 India launch

Highlights Poco X3 has been confirmed to launch in India on September 22.

The Poco X3 could be launched for as low as Rs 18,999.

The phone is set to be powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Poco recently launched its latest phone, the Poco X3 in select markets across the globe earlier this month. Since then, the company has stayed quiet on the launch of the device in India. However, that has changed now as the company has announced the Poco X3 will be coming to India on September 22 this month.

The information was revealed by the company via its Twitter handle, where it shied away from revealing any more information about the device. There is no confirmation yet, but the suggestion is that the brand is looking to bring the Poco X3 to India in a slightly tweaked form. The biggest difference here is reported to be a slightly bigger battery for the Indian variant of the Poco X3, which could get a larger pack than the 5160mah in Poco X3 NFC.

There are also leaks that claim that the Poco X3 could be priced at Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999. This will be quite competitive as the company is selling the Poco X3 NFC at a starting price of Euro 229 in some markets.

As for the other specifications, the phone could bring similar hardware to the Poco X3 NFC. As such, there could be a 6.67-inch display that's capable of churning out Full HD+ resolution and running at a fast 120Hz refresh rate with 240mss touch sampling rate while doing so. The panel here is an IPS LCD one though, with the company opting against going with an AMOLED panel to keep costs in check.

Under the hood, we have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 732G chipset which the company claims brings substantial performance gains over last year's Snapdragon 730G. Interestingly, this is also the first phone to use this chip, so this should give the Poco X3 a definite advantage over its competitors. The chipset will be paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Keeping this core hardware cool will be the company's LiquidCool 1.0 Plus system.

For cameras, the Poco X3 gets a quad-camera setup on the back. The camera comprises of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.9 aperture along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. Along with that, there are also 2-megapixel dual cameras for depth and macro shots. For the selfie, the Poco X3 gets a single-lens camera setup.