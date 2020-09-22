Poco X3 India launch today: Expected price, specifications and features

Highlights Poco X3 is all set to be launched in India later today.

The phone could get a a big battery with fast charging.

The Poco X3 is set to come with quad cameras at the back.

After launching the Poco X3 in select markets across the world, the device is all set to be launched in India later today. The phone will be launched at a virtual event at 12pm as a slightly tweaked variant of the Poco X3 NFC. Earlier, the company had revealed that the phone will be launched as a Flipkart exclusive.

The Poco X3 NFC could be launched at under Rs 20,000 mark for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant and could go up to Rs 23,000 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Much like the European variant, the Poco X3 is expected to be offered in two colour options namely, Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. For those interested in watching the event live, it is expected to be live streamed via the company's India YouTube page.

As for the phone, the suggestion is that the brand is looking to bring the Poco X3 to India in a slightly tweaked form from the global variant. The biggest difference here is reported to be a slightly bigger battery for the Indian variant of the Poco X3, which could get a larger pack than the 5160mah in Poco X3 NFC.

As for the other specifications, the phone could bring similar hardware to the Poco X3 NFC. As such, there could be a 6.67-inch display that's capable of churning out Full HD+ resolution and running at a fast 120Hz refresh rate with 240mss touch sampling rate while doing so. The panel here is an IPS LCD one though, with the company opting against going with an AMOLED panel to keep costs in check.

Under the hood, we have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 732G chipset which the company claims brings substantial performance gains over last year's Snapdragon 730G. Interestingly, this is also the first phone to use this chip, so this should give the Poco X3 a definite advantage over its competitors. The chipset will be paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Keeping this core hardware cool will be the company's LiquidCool 1.0 Plus system.

For cameras, the Poco X3 gets a quad-camera setup on the back. The camera comprises of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.9 aperture along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. Along with that, there are also 2-megapixel dual cameras for depth and macro shots. For the selfie, the Poco X3 gets a single-lens camera setup.