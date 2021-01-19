Poco X3 is selling for Rs 14,999 during Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale and it's a great deal, here's why

Highlights Poco X3 is selling at Rs 14,999 during sale.

One of the best mid-range smartphones get affordable.

Poco X3 offers big screen, large display.

The Poco X3 can be grabbed for Rs 14,999 during the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale. Launched last year as a successor to the Poco X2, the smartphone is one of the best under Rs 20,000 and the new Flipkart deal makes it a total steal. The base variant of the phone with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage was priced at Rs 16,999 at the time of launch. Not just this, the buyers can also get an additional instant discount of Rs 1,000 by purchasing the phone using the HDFC Bank. This further brings down the cost of the phone to Rs 13,999.

The only catch is while the Flipkart sale is live between January 20 and 24, the deal on the Poco X3 is can only be availed for one day. Even the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be bought for as less as Rs 17,999, excluding the bank offer, against the launch price of Rs 19,999.

Poco X3 Specifications

First let's talk about the features and specs of the smartphone. The Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch LCD FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is one of the few smartphones in the segment that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone was one of the first to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC a SoC designed for mid-range smartphones.

The camera department features a 64MP (F/1.9) main camera sensor along with a 13MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide-angle-sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It is capable of recording up to 4K video at 30fps and 1080p video at up to 120fps. On the front is a single 20MP (F/2.2) camera with support for up to 1080p video at 30fps.

The smartphone also packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Why is it a great deal?

-- The Poco X3 features a big display which is the need of the hour. The number of users opting smartphones to stream content have gone up, especially in the post-pandemic world. The Poco X3 fits the bill well with its FHD+ screen.

-- The 120Hz refresh rate panel is also suited for mobile gamers. And, there is no doubt that many potential buyers would be looking at a budget phone for gaming. While it's still easy to find smartphones with 90Hz display in this segment, there is no one who is giving you a 120Hz panel.

-- The smartphone also impresses with its camera performance. The combination of 64MP main lens, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, macro and depth lenses of 2MP each help you click amazing pictures both in daylight and night.

-- The battery is another reason to spend on this mid-range smartphone. With the 120Hz display, you ideally need a big battery and the Poco X3 gives exactly that with the 6000 mAh pack.

-- You get a 33W charger inside the box. Few days back, it wouldn't have mattered much but charging bricks will soon become more valuable. In fact, some have stopped shipping them already. So, grab as long as you can.

-- Lastly, the thing you need to consider is the all-round performance. The Poco X3 ticks most boxes big display, high refresh rate, large battery, fast charging, good camera performance. There is nothing much you can ask from a phone at this price point.

Despite all these great things, couple of other factors you need to factor in are the weight of the phone and brightness of the panel. The Poco X3 weighs around 225 grams which is on the heavier side and the peak brightness of the screen is 450 nits which could be a problem at times.