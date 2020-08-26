Poco X3 leaked online: Specifications, features and everything else we know so far

Highlights Poco X3 could come with a 64-megapixel camera.

The phone could also sport a 120Hz display upon launch.

The Poco X3 is also tipped to feature big battery pack.

Since becoming an independent brand in itself, Poco has launched a number of new smartphones in the market. The latest in the list was the budget segment offering, the Poco M2 Pro, and now the company could be ready to follow it up with a slightly more premium phone, the Poco X3.

Despite the phone still remaining unconfirmed, there have been enough indications already about its existence. In fact, the phone had recently even made an entry on the FCC portal revealing some key details about it.

As per media reports, a new phone from Poco had recently been spotted at the FCC for testing. The phone with the model number, M2007J20CG, is most likely the Poco X3. This is because the phone comes with Poco's branding visible on the back, with the rear panel also revealing information about a "64MP AI super camera" on the label.

The listing also shows that the phone could come with a 5,160mAh battery with support for 33W charging (11 Volts at 3 Amps). This will be quite a step up from the Poco X2 which has a 4,500mAh battery with 27W charging. The FCC document also reveals that the phone could come with 4G connectivity, there's also Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5.1.

Interestingly, this listing also falls in line with a leak that we had seen earlier about the device. The phone in question is the OnePlus Nord successor which had been claimed to come with an upcoming phone with a 64-megapixel camera, 33W charging speed a 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 765G chipset under the hood.

For now, this is all that's known about the device. More on it will be known in the coming days when Poco officially confirms the device the world. Once it does, this phone could create quite a stir if it indeed ends up being a OnePlus Nord rival.