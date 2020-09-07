Poco X3 NFC launched, brings Snapdragon 732G and fast 120Hz display

Highlights Poco X3 has been launched with a fast 120Hz display.

The smartphone also gets Snapdragon 732G SoC.

The Poco X3 alsos gets a quad-camera set-up.

Since becoming an independent brand, Pocophone has launched a number of new smartphones in the market. However, not many of them have been as eagerly awaited as the Poco X3. The smartphone is the company's latest attempt at taking the fight to more established players such as Samsung and OnePlus, which have a decent presence in the mid-range segment of the market.

Called the Poco X3, the device is the world's first smartphone to bring with itself the recently launched Snapdragon 732G processor. The device was launched at a virtual event, which was live-streamed to the world via the company's official YouTube channel. For now, the device has been launched in select markets, with the India launch set for a later date.

The Poco X3 is available in two colours - Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray. Both the colours sport the company's Chroma design. The device is available in two variants, with the entry one starting at a price of Euro 229. However, the phone will be available for a limited time at a Euro 199. The higher-end variant will be available Euro 269 -- which can be brought down to Euro 249 during the early-bird sale of the device. The phone will be available starting September 8.

Poco X3: Specifications and features

Much like its predecessors, the Poco X3 is a feature-rich device that impresses the moment you take a look at the spec sheet. It is a powerful device, which brings some of the most impressive specs that can be found in the segment right now.

On the outside, the phone houses a 6.67-inch display that's capable of churning out Full HD+ resolution and running at a fast 120Hz refresh rate with 240mss touch sampling rate while doing so. The panel here is an IPS LCD one though, with the company opting against going with an AMOLED panel to keep costs in check.

Under the hood, we have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 732G chipset which the company claims brings substantial performance gains over last year's Snapdragon 730G. Interestingly, this is also the first phone to use this chip, so this should give the Poco X3 a definite advantage over its competitors. The chipset will be paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Keeping this core hardware cool will be the company's LiquidCool 1.0 Plus system.

For cameras, the Poco X3 gets a quad-camera setup on the back. The camera comprises of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.9 aperture along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. Along with that, there are also 2-megapixel dual cameras for depth and macro shots. For the selfie, the Poco X3 gets a single-lens camera setup with ... -megapixel lens.

Keeping the lights on the device is a 5160mAh battery which also supports 33W fast charging for helping top-up the battery fast when you run out of charge. The phone also gets NFC, an IR Blaster and a 3.5mm jack. The phone comes running MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.