Poco X3 price in India reduced to Rs 14,999 after X3 Pro launch but, is it a sensible buy?

Highlights Poco X3 price has been reduced after X3 Pro launch.

Poco X3 Pro comes with better processor.

Both the smartphones have similar design language.

Poco X3 price in India was reduced soon after the smartphone maker announced its new mid-range Poco X3 Pro in the country. The new smartphone comes as an upgrade over last year's Poco X3 with a more powerful processor. The Poco X3 was launched in the country at Rs 16,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs 18,999.

This would have put the Poco X3 very close to the X3 Pro in terms of pricing. The new smartphone is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant while the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant costs Rs 20,999. So, it makes a lot of sense to reduce the price of the earlier phone which is now selling at Rs 14,999 for the base model.

But, is it a sensible buy for you? Let's have a look.

Poco X3 Specifications

First let's talk about the features and specifications of the smartphone. The Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch LCD FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and offers up to 8GB of RAM.

The camera department features a 64-megapixel (F/1.9) main camera sensor along with a 13-megapixel (F/2.2) ultra-wide-angle-sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is capable of recording up to 4K video at 30fps and 1080p video at up to 120fps. On the front is a single 20-megapixel (F/2.2) camera with support for up to 1080p video at 30fps.

The smartphone also packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Does it make sense to buy Poco X3?

-- First of all, this isn't the first time when the Poco X3 will be selling at the said price. In the past, the company has listed the smartphone at the same starting price during multiple e-commerce sales. For example, Poco X3 was selling at Rs 14,999 during Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale earlier this year. Point being? It's good from Poco to reduce the price but don't be blown away with the new cost.

-- The Poco X3 features a big display and has exactly the same screen as used on the Poco X3 Pro as well. The only difference between the two is the better Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the X3 Pro. Is it worth the price difference? You decide.

-- The 120Hz refresh rate panel is suited for mobile gamers. And, there is no doubt that many potential buyers would be looking at a budget phone for gaming. However, the Redmi Note 10 Pro offers a better AMOLED display with that refresh rate and even comes with the same processor.

-- The battery is one reason to spend on this mid-range smartphone. With the 120Hz display, you ideally need a big battery and the Poco X3 gives exactly that with the 6000 mAh pack. You get a 33W charger inside the box too.

Only till few weeks back, the Poco X3 would have been a great buy at Rs 14,999. Now, with the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Poco X3 Pro selling at marginally higher rates, it is better to push your budget and opt for one of these devices for better display or processor.