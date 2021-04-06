Poco X3 Pro first sale in India today: Price, features, offers and everything else to know

Highlights Poco X3 Pro will go on sale for the first time today.

Poco X3 Pro features a Snapdragon 860 SoC.

The smartphone comes with 120Hz display.

Poco's new mid-range smartphone Poco X3 Pro will go sale in India for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. The smartphone succeeds last year's Poco X3 but, has been compared to 2018's Poco F1 because of its powerful processor. The smartphone borrows most of its features including display and charging capability from the Poco X3. However, it packs an all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC which is an upgrade on 2019's flagship Snapdragon 855+ processor.

The chipset has been used only on handful of devices in India including the recently launched OnePlus 9R. The other highlights of the phone include 120Hz display, up to 8GB of RAM and 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The smartphone will compete against Realme 8 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Vivo V20, Mi 10i, among others.

Poco X3 Pro price in India and offer

Poco X3 Pro price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 20,999. Both the variants can be purchased with Rs 1000 discount using ICICI Bank credit card or EMI transactions. It has been launched in three colour options - Golden Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart from 12 noon.

The customers can also grab the base variant for as low as Rs 7,000 by exchanging the two-year-old Poco F1 for Rs 7000 and then using the additional Rs 1000 off on the bank card. Poco has also reduced the price of Poco X3 by Rs 2,000 to Rs 14,999 from April 1.

Poco X3 Pro features and specifications

The Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 1,080x2,400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and features a DotDisplay at the front. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. This makes the Poco X3 Pro one of the most affordable smartphones in India with a Snapdragon 8-series chip.

In the camera department, it features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Poco X3 Pro packs a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It is a bulky device at 215 grams, has a type-C USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an IP53 rating for splash protection.

What do we think about Poco X3 Pro?

We have spent little time with the Poco X3 Pro to give a final verdict, but it seems like a good value for money option. Poco has made few cuts on the Poco X3 but those are not so significant. It has rightly focused on a department that made Poco popular in the first place performance. However, the competition is tough this time. Stay tuned for the full review on India Today Tech.