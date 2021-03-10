Poco X3 Pro India launch teased, smartphone maker claims to be beat Poco F1

Highlights Poco X3 Pro India launch might happen soon.

The smartphone succeeds Poco X3 in India.

Poco confirms no F series phone launching.

Only few days ago, there were reports claiming that Poco may soon launch the Poco F3 as a successor to its highly popular Poco F1, launched in 2021. Seems like the smartphone maker is skipping that for now and is planning to launch the Poco X3 Pro instead. Poco put out a tweet from its official handle on Wednesday afternoon teasing the launch of a new smartphone with great 'PROformance' which is likely to be the Poco X3 Pro that spotted on multiple certification websites recently.

Poco also addressed the expectations around the Poco F1 successor in its tweet. The company said that it was Poco F1's performance that it made it a hit among smartphone buyers and it aims to match the same with the launch of the new device. The tweet also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will not be a part of the F series.

"It is crazy that we are in 2021 and not a single phone launched at the price of F1 (Rs 21k) has been able to match or beat its performance. It's been 30 Months (or if you are counting in smartphone terms, a lifetime)!" the post attached to Poco India's tweet read.

The Poco X3 Pro's price, RAM, and storage options have been leaked before. According to the past leaks, the Poco X3 is expected to be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs 21,600) for the 128GB storage model and EUR 300 (roughly Rs 26,000) for the 256GB storage option. The smartphone is tipped to launch in only two RAM options. However, the customers will have an option to choose from three colours - Blue, Black, and Bronze.

To recall, the Poco X3 features a .67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 layer. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 SoC coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 12 custom skin on top.

The Poco X3 Pro should come with an improved processor and a better display.

On the camera front, the Poco F3 comes with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. It has a 20MP selfie snapper on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 6000 mAh battery.